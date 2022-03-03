Real estate statistics reported for Culpeper and surrounding area

Real estate statistics in Central Virginia reflect a continuing challenge in the number of houses for sale across the region, according to a report of January 2022 statistics by the Greater Piedmont Realtors Association this week.

Graphics showing the area's sales activity, median sales price, pending sales, active listings, months of inventory, average days on the market and new listings compared to a year ago may be found with this article.

"Inventory continues to tighten in the Greater Piedmont Realtor footprint," said the association's president, Terrie Owens, in a statement. "There were just 159 active home listings in January in the GPR housing footprint to include Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and Madison counties. That's a 43% fall from a year ago, which equates to a reduction of 120 listings.

"There were 147 new listings in the region in January, down 29% from last year. This is the sharpest reduction in new listings in the area since the pandemic began. The January median sales price is up 10.9% over this time last year. Pending sales have decreased and that is due to lack of inventory needed to satisfy high demand,” Owens continued.

Greater Piedmont Realtors is a trade association representing about 700 real estate agents in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and Madison counties.