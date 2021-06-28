REC contracts with helicopter pilots using giant saws to cut tree limbs in remote areas

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently contracted with pilots at Aerial Solutions Inc. to clear rights of way in and around Shenandoah National Park and the Bentonville-area of Warren County to improve system reliability and resiliency, according to company release.
It was a sight to be seen – a 900-pound tool with 10 saws, each with dozens of blades, all attached to the bottom of helicopter, was remotely guided along trees in hard-to-reach areas in the mountains. Along the tree line, the large saw cuts down branches that could potentially pull down wires and cut power.
The objective is to clear 30-feet-wide of right-of-way, said Sean Johnson, a pilot with Aerial Solutions Inc. in a statement. Nearly 12 miles was covered in six days, said Cindy Musick, director of Vegetation Management Services.
“That’s a significant amount of work, but even more significant is that the amount of pruning that we are doing to try to harden these circuits is much more than we would ever ask a regular tree crew to do,” she said.
The same work would have taken months without the aerial saw and would have been more dangerous for crews working in the field. The equipment is very safe to use compared to having a crew climbing each tree with a saw in their hand or attached to their belt, roping each piece down, one by one, so it doesn’t hit the line and knock out power.
“The mountainous area is very steep and would be inaccessible to our bucket trucks,” Musick said along with being home to snakes and bears. It was a team effort, she said, with line crews on hand in case of an unintended outage and safety team members on site.
“We think this is going to be a raging success,” she said. “Trees are the No. 1 cause of power outages, and we are taking advantage of every available new tool to keep the lights on for our member-owners.”