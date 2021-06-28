REC contracts with helicopter pilots using giant saws to cut tree limbs in remote areas

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently contracted with pilots at Aerial Solutions Inc. to clear rights of way in and around Shenandoah National Park and the Bentonville-area of Warren County to improve system reliability and resiliency, according to company release.

It was a sight to be seen – a 900-pound tool with 10 saws, each with dozens of blades, all attached to the bottom of helicopter, was remotely guided along trees in hard-to-reach areas in the mountains. Along the tree line, the large saw cuts down branches that could potentially pull down wires and cut power.

The objective is to clear 30-feet-wide of right-of-way, said Sean Johnson, a pilot with Aerial Solutions Inc. in a statement. Nearly 12 miles was covered in six days, said Cindy Musick, director of Vegetation Management Services.

“That’s a significant amount of work, but even more significant is that the amount of pruning that we are doing to try to harden these circuits is much more than we would ever ask a regular tree crew to do,” she said.