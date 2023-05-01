Years in the making, last Thursday marked a major milestone in the efforts of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to bring high-speed internet to unserved and underserved communities in Louisa and Goochland counties.

Local and regional leaders gathered in Louisa to celebrate the first residents to be connected with high-speed internet via a partnership with REC, Firefly Fiber Broadband and the counties.

“For REC members still waiting for broadband, we are heading your way. This is only the beginning,” said REC President and CEO John Hewa.

“Between now and the end of the year, we anticipate service becoming available to several thousand REC member-owners—with all members in Louisa, Goochland, Greene, Madison and Albemarle having access to internet from Firefly by 2025.”

A subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, Firefly is based in Lovingston.

Firefly CEO Gary Wood said in a statement the company is pleased to partner with REC to offer affordable and reliable fiber-to-the-home internet access to thousands of customers with no other viable option.

"Access to broadband by all is expected and necessary in today’s world and rural Virginians are finally receiving the connectivity they so need and desire,” he said. “We are transforming lives one home and business at a time."

Work is ongoing on 2,650 miles of fiber to the home that will be leased by Firefly across Louisa, Goochland, Greene, Madison and Albemarle, the release stated.

REC is collaborating with a variety of contractors who are working in all phases of the project to build the fiber network.

During event Thursday, Louisa and Goochland County officials reiterated their commitment to the partnership with REC and Firefly. Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley emphasized just how far this project will go in supporting rural communities.

"It's an opportunity to give our students here in Louisa and Goochland the same opportunities" that students in more populated areas have, he said. "The only way to make that happen is to give them the tools that everyone else has."

Partnerships are making broadband possible, Straley added: "I love rural America. This is why: We make things happen, and we find solutions."

Culpeper County is working with REC, Dominion and All Points Broadband to bring high-speed internet to more than 4,000 homes currently without it.

The latest projections had the service starting to be activated in Culpeper by this summer.

All Points Broadband President Tom Innes is slated to give an update on the project to the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s morning meeting.

The Leesburg-based firm is currently overseeing inspection, repair and retrofitting of thousands of utility poles-on which the broadband apparatus will be attached—around the service area with its partners.

Per the contract with Culpeper County, the is supposed to be completed within 18 months of the state’s approval of the contract—by the end of 2023, at the earliest. The County has been working with All Points since the fall of 2020 on bringing high-speed to unserved and underserved homes and businesses.