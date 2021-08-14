REC member-owners elect three board members at annual meeting

• Throughout the year, REC safely delivered more than 3.7 billion kilowatt hours of electricity.

• REC has taken on an increasing role in engaging and facilitating in the community, including helping to further broadband availability.

“We’ve really ramped up our efforts, working in partnership with others to bridge the digital divide,” Hewa said. “We know and we recognize this is a very important topic to you and your families, and we want to make sure that we are leveraging the co-op’s assets to help further broadband across the region.”

• The Cooperative expanded its programs and services, including a stronger focus on solar, energy efficiency and electric vehicles. REC has over 1,300 members who participate in a net metering program, allowing them to generate their own solar power. Another 800-plus members participate in Cooperative Sunshare, which allows them to purchase blocks of power without the need for a solar installation on their property.