Recent job fair a success at Culpeper Technical Ed Center

Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center and Culpeper County Public Schools hosted a successful job fair this past Saturday, Aug. 20 at Culpeper Technical Education Center.

Over 50 individuals attended and nearly 20 businesses participated, according to a release. Participants were able to network and discuss available employment opportunities.

Job seekers were dressed for success with resumes in hand, with some of the employers conducting on site interviews. Representatives from CTEC and New Pathways at the Carver Center were on hand to provide information about their career technical training programs and answer questions about their facilities.

“This was a great opportunity to recruit adults looking to expand their trade skills through our NIMS Machinist Credentials and CNC Milling Operator Programs,” said New Pathways Board Member Roque Castro. “We were able to meet potential students as well as network with local employers who hire the types of students that New Pathways train.”

Organizers did a great job bringing together a community of complementary employers and job seekers, he said.

Virginia Career Works Center Manager Jenny Biche said it was exciting to see connections being made and the community coming together to share resources.

“CTEC is such an impressive facility and we’re grateful to CCPS for providing this venue to host the event,” she said.

Virginia Career Works has offices in Culpeper and Orange and provides free assistance with resume and cover letter writing, job search, interview prep, career exploration, as well as career training programs.

See vcwpiedmont.com or 540/212-4570.