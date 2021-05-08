Reconnecting: Women's LIFT kick-off event at Old House

STEVENSBURG—The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce hosted its first in-person event of 2021 with the Women’s LIFT signature kick-off event Wednesday afternoon in Lakeside Pavilion at Old House Vineyards.

The multi-hour business networking social featured an appropriate theme of “reconnecting” following more than a year of separation and social isolation brought on by a global pandemic.

“Now more than ever in the community we need to reconnect,” said Events Coordinator Amy Frazier, with the chamber.

Along those lines, the day’s activities included a “get to know you scavenger hunt” during which attendees roamed the pavilion asking random questions of strangers and friends alike such as, “Have you traveled to two or more countries?” and “Do you play chess?”

Around 70 people, mostly females, attended the program that featured a collaborative art project with Kristy Romeo from Elevate Culpeper and remarks from event sponsor Scott Danner, founder of Chesapeake-based Freedom Street Partners, a financial firm with a new office on Main Street in Culpeper.

The past year was a challenge, he noted, saying it can feel uncomfortable to reconnect after so much time apart.