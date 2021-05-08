Reconnecting: Women's LIFT kick-off event at Old House

STEVENSBURG—The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce hosted its first in-person event of 2021 with the Women’s LIFT signature kick-off event Wednesday afternoon in Lakeside Pavilion at Old House Vineyards.
The multi-hour business networking social featured an appropriate theme of “reconnecting” following more than a year of separation and social isolation brought on by a global pandemic.
“Now more than ever in the community we need to reconnect,” said Events Coordinator Amy Frazier, with the chamber.
Along those lines, the day’s activities included a “get to know you scavenger hunt” during which attendees roamed the pavilion asking random questions of strangers and friends alike such as, “Have you traveled to two or more countries?” and “Do you play chess?”
Around 70 people, mostly females, attended the program that featured a collaborative art project with Kristy Romeo from Elevate Culpeper and remarks from event sponsor Scott Danner, founder of Chesapeake-based Freedom Street Partners, a financial firm with a new office on Main Street in Culpeper.
The past year was a challenge, he noted, saying it can feel uncomfortable to reconnect after so much time apart.
“It reminds me how amazing women in business are,” Danner said, adding that female consumers make 85 percent of all buying decisions in their household, 80 percent of healthcare decisions and 93 percent of all food choices. “I’ve been lucky to surround myself with powerful women,” he said.
In fact, 66 percent of his staff are females, Danner told the LIFT crowd. Commitment, authenticity and giving without expectation are all crucial to being successful in business and life, said the financial advisor.
“If you build community first, your business will explode,” Danner said.
Culpeper Youth Coordinator Jamie Clancey, a mom and town councilwoman who is a licensed clinical social worker and Anthem Plus employee, also served on the Women’s LIFT committee for 2021.
In reflecting on a theme for this year, the committee looked back at the year like no other—2020.
“COVID, social unrest, political craziness,” Clancey said. “Everyone was disconnected to protect their health.”
Social lives, work, school all looked different and coping skills used to manage stress may not have been there, she added, while many women stepped in as teachers for their own children as physical classrooms closed for a virtual environment.
Disconnectedness, isolation, anxiety and depression was collectively experienced, Clancey said, as the normal ways of connecting with people disappeared. She said everyone in the room could likely relate, launching into a story about trying to work from home on a Zoom call while the kids fight and the dog howls on the other side of a closed door.
“Giving yourself some grace—it’s ok, we are human and the way we feel is a normal response” to 2020, she said.
It’s time to reconnect, Clancey added. “Let’s focus on rebuilding these relationships. We have to move forward and back to a place where relationships can build resilience.”
Women’s LIFT 2021 is helping to facilitate that through two complimentary events, included in the ticket price. The “reconnection sessions” will start May 19 with a garden tour and yoga class at Seek Lavender Farm.
For last week’s kick-off event, the Culpeper farm provided complimentary spray bottles of its multi-use, refreshing Hydrosol product: “Ancient Waters—with A Unique Fragrance!” the tag reads. For the upcoming garden tour, attendees will be gifted a yoga mat.
The final 2021 Women’s LIFT event will be a Happy Hour get-together June 2 at Mountain Run Winery, including a complimentary glass of wine or virgin sangria.
Culpeper Chamber CEO Jeff Say, in looking across the pavilion at Wednesday’s kick-off, mentioned his three young daughters and how he would tell them what he saw.
“Entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders,” he said. “In the middle of a pandemic, they still found a way ... I am so excited to be able to get everyone together.”
Three females from Friends of the Rappahannock, a nonprofit contributing to the health of area rivers and stream, attended the Old House program to make connections.
“We’re pretty new to the Culpeper region, opened an office off of Duke Street in Willow Shade,” said Carleigh Starkston.
FOR has had an office in Fredericksburg for 30-plus years and has recently been taking an active role in clean-ups in Culpeper’s Mountain Run Watershed, identified by DEQ as impaired for bacteria.
The group also recently planted 50 acres of trees to buffer waterways in Culpeper, Rappahannock and Fauquier, Starkston said.
Liz Heras, with FOR, said they had collaborated in the past with the chamber’s Frazier, asked why she wanted to attend Women’s LIFT.
“It’s a fun way to get to know people and other businesses in the community,” Heras said.
Reconnections were definitely made.
