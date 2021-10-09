Regal, town of Culpeper trying to settle property lease disputes, trial postponed

Proceedings have been delayed in the ongoing federal court property lease dispute between Regal Cinemas and the Town of Culpeper.

The parties are apparently trying to work it out on their own, related to the civil action centered around the alleged breach of contract and condition of the theater at 210 S. Main St.

Motions were recently granted in the civil filing in U.S. District Court Western District Charlottesville, extending the previously scheduled bench trial in the matter from Jan. 24, 2022 to Aug. 24-26, 2022 before Judge Norman Moon.

“The Parties are currently engaged in good faith, substantive settlement discussions and do not wish to accrue legal fees unnecessarily,” stated a joint motion to the court.

“The Parties have exchanged settlement offers and have been making meaningful progress in negotiations, but require additional time to continue exploring settlement possibilities.”

Culpeper Town Council, which meets monthly, the next time on Oct. 12, will need time to consider and vote on any settlement agreement, the motion stated.

The court also granted extensions on nine separate document filing deadlines and scheduled a telephone status conference Dec. 7 with Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe.

