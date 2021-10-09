Regal, town of Culpeper trying to settle property lease disputes, trial postponed

Proceedings have been delayed in the ongoing federal court property lease dispute between Regal Cinemas and the Town of Culpeper.
The parties are apparently trying to work it out on their own, related to the civil action centered around the alleged breach of contract and condition of the theater at 210 S. Main St.
Motions were recently granted in the civil filing in U.S. District Court Western District Charlottesville, extending the previously scheduled bench trial in the matter from Jan. 24, 2022 to Aug. 24-26, 2022 before Judge Norman Moon.
“The Parties are currently engaged in good faith, substantive settlement discussions and do not wish to accrue legal fees unnecessarily,” stated a joint motion to the court.
“The Parties have exchanged settlement offers and have been making meaningful progress in negotiations, but require additional time to continue exploring settlement possibilities.”
Culpeper Town Council, which meets monthly, the next time on Oct. 12, will need time to consider and vote on any settlement agreement, the motion stated.
The court also granted extensions on nine separate document filing deadlines and scheduled a telephone status conference Dec. 7 with Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe.
The national movie chain filed the original lawsuit in February claiming breach of contract when the town, which owns the theater, terminated the lease following nonpayment of rent during months of closure during the pandemic. Regal claimed it never abandoned the property and sued for $75,000.
Moon has dismissed all but one of the counts in the suit brought by Regal.
The town has since filed a countersuit claiming the theater is in disrepair and has not been properly maintained. The town demands its property back in the suit.
In the latest filings in the drawn-out matter, Regal was granted more time to respond to the town’s countersuit. Since the proceedings began eight months ago, there have been 45 separate docket entries in the case.
Attorney Lela Marie Ames, of Womble Bond Dickinson in Washington, DC is representing Regal. The Town of Culpeper is being represented by two lawyers: town attorney Martin Crim, with the Manassas firm of Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian, and his colleague, Brett Anna Callahan.
The town has incurred around $40,500 in legal fees associated with this case so far, according to a spokesman.
The Star-Exponent also asked Regal’s lawyer if any repairs or improvements had been made to the 20-year-old movie house, but did not immediately receive a response.
Regal Culpeper 4, meanwhile, continues to operate after closing for around a year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The new James Bond movie, “No Time to Die” and “The Addams Family 2” are currently on the marquee.
