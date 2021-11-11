Regional affordable housing applications sought

Affordable housing developers across the region are invited to submit proof of concept submissions for projects that will increase the number of affordable housing units within the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission’s area of influence, the agency announced Wednesday.
The funding is part of a $2 million award from Virginia’s Housing PDC Development Program.
According to the Commission, the proof of concept submission is the first step of the overall application process and is designed to allow interested partners to provide a brief overview, goals, objectives and intended outcomes of proposed projects, as well as the anticipated funding request, number of units to be produced, organizational capacity, targeted income levels and project location.
Information collected in this step will enable the regional Commission to determine the overall interest in the available funding and to identify those projects most suitable for funding, it said. Selected projects will advance to a second application phase that will allow partners to submit detailed timelines, scopes of work, action plans and to produce additional financial information for funding consideration.
“We are pleased to announce this process and to begin identifying partners that will increase the number of affordable housing units in the region,” said RRRC Executive Director Patrick Mauney in a statement. “The grant received from Virginia Housing is timely, with the Commission’s Regional Housing Study completed earlier in 2021, and our local government and housing partners indicating a growing need for diverse housing options across income levels in the region.”
Funding for the RRRC Housing Development Program was awarded by Virginia Housing as part of its REACH Virginia program. Along with each of Virginia’s Planning District Commissions, RRRC was awarded a $2 million grant to support development of affordable housing in the Rappahannock-Rapidan region in July, 2021.
More information on the RRRC Housing Development Program can be found at rrregion.org.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, as well as the towns of Culpeper, Gordonsville, Madison, Orange, Remington, The Plains, Warrenton and Washington.