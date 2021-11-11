Regional affordable housing applications sought

Affordable housing developers across the region are invited to submit proof of concept submissions for projects that will increase the number of affordable housing units within the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission’s area of influence, the agency announced Wednesday.

The funding is part of a $2 million award from Virginia’s Housing PDC Development Program.

According to the Commission, the proof of concept submission is the first step of the overall application process and is designed to allow interested partners to provide a brief overview, goals, objectives and intended outcomes of proposed projects, as well as the anticipated funding request, number of units to be produced, organizational capacity, targeted income levels and project location.

Information collected in this step will enable the regional Commission to determine the overall interest in the available funding and to identify those projects most suitable for funding, it said. Selected projects will advance to a second application phase that will allow partners to submit detailed timelines, scopes of work, action plans and to produce additional financial information for funding consideration.