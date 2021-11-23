Regional Christmas tree prices up slightly over last year

“He has warned us that we might get less than we asked for,” said Lapin.

While the Lions Club sets up their site at the parking lot of the Big Lots department store at Fredericksburg’s Greenbrier Shopping Center this weekend, members of the Knights of Columbus’ Fredericksburg Council 4034 at St. Mary’s church will be doing the same.

“Our busiest day tends to be Saturday,” said the Knights’ Tim Fleming, whose group has been selling trees in a small lot behind the Catholic church at 1009 Stafford Ave. for the last 20 years.

Fleming said his tree prices also went up slightly this year to help cover the same shipping fees the Lions must pay. Like the Lions, the Knights will also charge $75 for a 6-7 foot Fraser fir, using their sales proceeds to assist local community charities throughout the year.

“About 200 Fraser firs are expected this Saturday morning,” said Fleming. “As soon as we can get them on the racks, we’ll start selling them.”

For those who prefer looking for an artificial tree this year, experts in the holiday tree industry warn shipments of those trees have also been delayed due to driver shortages and supply chain issues. Costs are also expected to be as much as 30 percent higher than last year.