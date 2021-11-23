Regional Christmas tree prices up slightly over last year

Members of the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club say about 500 fresh Douglas fir Christmas trees will arrive Saturday morning at the groups’ Plank Road sales lot, but the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and shipping issues will have a slight impact on prices customers pay for the popular trees this holiday season.
“For the first time ever, our grower is charging us for freight” said Lions Club representative Ken Lapin. “He has forever forgiven the charges because we’re a nonprofit, but the owner said he cannot afford to offer the free service this year.”
Although the long-lasting fragrant trees known for retaining their needles well after harvest will be available in multiple sizes ranging from $60 to $120, Lapin said a freshly cut 6-7 foot Fraser fir will cost $75 this year, up $5 from 2020.
“We may not be the cheapest trees in town, but all of our profits go back to the community,” said Lapin, who said Christmas tree sale proceeds focus on community sight, hearing and hunger concerns, as well as youth activities.
Lapin, whose organization has sold Christmas trees in Fredericksburg for the past 30 years, said the freight fee they’ll have to pay this year is about $1,500. Although the trees are scheduled to arrive at the sales point on Saturday, the southwest Virginia grower, located about 300 miles southwest of Fredericksburg, told the group they may not receive their full order of 500 trees.
“He has warned us that we might get less than we asked for,” said Lapin.
While the Lions Club sets up their site at the parking lot of the Big Lots department store at Fredericksburg’s Greenbrier Shopping Center this weekend, members of the Knights of Columbus’ Fredericksburg Council 4034 at St. Mary’s church will be doing the same.
“Our busiest day tends to be Saturday,” said the Knights’ Tim Fleming, whose group has been selling trees in a small lot behind the Catholic church at 1009 Stafford Ave. for the last 20 years.
Fleming said his tree prices also went up slightly this year to help cover the same shipping fees the Lions must pay. Like the Lions, the Knights will also charge $75 for a 6-7 foot Fraser fir, using their sales proceeds to assist local community charities throughout the year.
“About 200 Fraser firs are expected this Saturday morning,” said Fleming. “As soon as we can get them on the racks, we’ll start selling them.”
For those who prefer looking for an artificial tree this year, experts in the holiday tree industry warn shipments of those trees have also been delayed due to driver shortages and supply chain issues. Costs are also expected to be as much as 30 percent higher than last year.
“Some of the major retailers say they have about 43 percent of their inventory right now when it should be closer to 70 percent at this time of the year,” said Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, who expects the cost of artificial trees to run between 10 to 30 percent higher than last year.
Calls to Fredericksburg area Lowe’s and Home Depot stores revealed 6 to 7-foot Fraser firs were up about $10 over last year’s price. A tree of this size at either location is about $60, while Meadows Farms is selling the same tree for $89.
For those who prefer shopping for a Christmas tree from home, visit VirginiaGrown.com or VirginiaChristmasTrees.org to check locations, availability and costs.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438