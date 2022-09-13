Regional planning district starts $288M, 13-county fiber broadband project

The Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) Broadband Project is officially underway in Madison County.

Last month, Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission signed a contract with Virginia Dept. of Housing and Community Development, launching the $288 million fiber internet construction project.

Firefly is partnering with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy on the project that will provide affordable, reliable high-speed internet to more than 36,000 businesses and residences.

The project is being funded via a $79 million Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant administered by the planning district along with $209 million in local and private sector matching funds.

Madison is one of 13 counties in the project, and is contributing approximately $2.1 million.

“We are thankful for our partnership with Firefly and DHCD to get this project up and running,” TJPDC Executive Director Christine Jacobs said. “We are especially excited to see expansion of high-speed fiber internet become a reality across our greater region.”

The RISE project is expected to take three years to be fully completed and will cover portions of Albemarle , Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, and Powhatan counties.

In Madison, the project will cover the eastern and southern portions of the county—Brightwood, Oak Park, Locust Dale, Radiant and Rochelle to name a few. In Greene, the project covers mainly the northern and western parts of the county including Dyke. A small portion of Greene is also covered through Firefly, but is not part of the RISE project. It’s also possible that additional areas may be added into the project in both counties.

Some portions of each county were previously covered via an FCC grant to other companies including CenturyLink and Fiberlight. However, the same areas were added into the RISEVATI grant application, forcing the two companies to either enter into agreements with the counties to build out their systems within three years—half the time required by the federal grant regulations—or give up the areas and funding allowing them to be taken over by Firefly. Those agreements had to be signed before Firefly signed its VATI contract. It’s unknown if any agreements were signed.

Last month, the Madison County Board of Supervisors voted to apply for a second round of VATI grants which would also expand the coverage area. Unlike the first round, unserved areas are now defined as those receiving less than 100 mbps download and 20 mbps upload speeds. Previously the threshold was much lower. Also, areas that were covered via a state or federal grant in the past are now eligible—another change from the first round of grants.

Supervisors partnered with Firefly in the county’s application for the second round of grants. Grant announcements will be made later this year. It’s unknown when the RISE project will be completed in Madison County. Stanardsville is estimated to be completed in spring 2023 with portions of Madison completed sometime after that. Residents in the RISE project area can keep up with its ongoing progressbyvisitingfireflyva.com/ rise.