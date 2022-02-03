Report: Culpeper tourism weathers 1st year of pandemic better than state

Local tourism weathered the start of the pandemic better than the commonwealth of Virginia did overall, according to a new report from Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development Director Paige Read.

“We took a hit, everyone took a hit, the world took a hit,” she told the Town Council Tourism Committee last week. “We lost about $10 million from 2019 to 2020.”

Culpeper tourism expenditures in 2019 before COVID-19 arrived here totaled $58.8 million compared to $48.8 million in 2020—a 17 percent decrease, compared to a nearly 40 percent reduction in statewide tourism over the same time period.

The tourism industry in Culpeper lost 109 jobs from 2019-20, a 15 percent reduction, compared to 29 percent loss in tourism jobs statewide, according to the analysis. Local tourism taxes in Culpeper totaled $2.8 million in 2019, compared to $2.4 million in 2020, a 16 percent reduction compared to nearly 30 percent loss in local tourism revenues statewide.

Tourism payroll in Culpeper was cut to $15 million in 2020, down 6 percent from 2019, compared to a nearly 27 reduction in tourism payroll in those two years statewide.

Even with the negative economic impact of the first year of the pandemic, Culpeper has fared well compared to the state average, Read said. It’s because of the resiliency of local small businesses and partners along with a windfall of grant programs, federal support and private foundation dollars to boost businesses.

“It’s really quite an impressive story,” said Read in asking for two new positions in her department as well as a reclassification from full-time to part-time for the Visitor’s Center supervisor.

The tourism committee recommended approval filling a vacant communications & marketing manager position and creating a new position, Business Development & Program Manager, earning $91,000/annually.

Spending by tourists to Culpeper experienced sustained annual growth of 4.6 percent from 2014 through 2020. In that time, the local industry went from supporting 377 jobs to 605, according to Read’s report.

