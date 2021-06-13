Residents, city officials share concern over cars exiting Route 3 gas station

The traffic pattern at the soon-to-be completed Royal Farms gas station on State Route 3 in Fredericksburg could become a royal pain, according to some city residents.
Three residents spoke at a recent City Council meeting and several others wrote letters expressing concern that allowing drivers leaving the gas station to turn left onto one of the busiest roads in the city with no traffic signal has catastrophic potential.
Council member Jason Graham stood in agreement with the residents, and added an item to City Council’s agenda to discuss the matter further.
Royal Farms is slated to open soon, and the chain is expecting 1,000 cars to enter and exit its parking lot per day. Councilman Tim Duffy said the presence of Royal Farms and increased traffic gives city officials “a lot of pause” regarding that left turn onto Route 3 West.
“This is a huge safety concern,” Graham said. “Crossing that amount of traffic at almost any time of day now on Route 3 is just a recipe for disaster. I hope we can find a way to fix this issue.”
City Manager Tim Baroody noted that the Virginia Department of Transportation has awarded STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) funds to Fredericksburg to construct a median in that area, but it won’t be completed for several years.
Baroody said the median would make the issue moot, but conceded that a short-term solution is required.
He pledged to meet with city staff and transportation experts and return to City Council with a plan.
“Obviously there is a concern for safety,” Baroody said. “We’re going to take that seriously and report back to council in a week or two.”
City resident Laurie Bendall, who lives on nearby Century Oak Drive, would like to see a “no left turn” sign posted at the exit of Royal Farms. She said it’s a “free-for-all” for drivers to turn left and cross into multiple lanes of oncoming traffic.
She cited the death last month of a female pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of Route 3 and Altoona Drive. She also learned after a conversation with Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton that there have been seven accidents in a 360-foot span between Oakwood Drive and the Wendy’s on Route 3 since the start of this year.
“It’s the biggest cluster you could ever imagine right there and we’re going to make it worse,” Bendall said.
Council members Duffy and Chuck Frye Jr. thanked the residents for raising the issue. Council member Kerry Devine asked Baroody if there could be a halt placed on left turns exiting Royal Farms, but was told that more dialogue with transportation officials is required.
Devine said after listening to the residents and seeing illustrations provided by Bendall, she’d have to be convinced the left turn is safe.
City resident Michael Larme said he can’t imagine transportation officials approving what he views as a dangerous turn.
Marjorie Lucas, who also lives nearby, said she’s concerned for her five children, including some that aren’t driving yet.
“They’re new,” Lucas said. “They may be paying attention to one thing and not looking in the 12 different directions.”
Graham said the issue is larger than one left turn. He called Route 3 “a failed road.”
He said it’s used as both a destination street and a conduit. He believes neither works.
“Those types of roads always fail,” Graham said.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526