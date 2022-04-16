Retired nurse features Culpeper-area artisans in The Vintage Nest

Retired healthcare administrator Bonnie Shank started painting vintage furniture as a creative outlet a decade ago when her then-1-year-old grandson was diagnosed with leukemia.

She was spending long stints with him at children’s hospital in Washington, D.C. and needed a way to calm down when she got back home.

“So I got a piece of furniture, took it under my deck and started painting. And I felt such a peace,” said Shank, in a recent interview. “That’s how it all started. I always liked older things and to repurpose—it was such a sense of calmness.”

The product of that peace, the beautifully painted pieces, became the foundation for the small business the former nurse runs today at The Vintage Nest, newly located as of December 8 to Southgate Shopping Center in The Town of Culpeper.

The work of 20 local artisans, including Shank’s, is available in the “very eclectic” shop she first opened at the end of 2019 at another location on Sunset Lane.

“Initially things were going great, then COVID hit, we had to close our doors,” Shank said.

Shuttered for a few months in early 2020, the small businesswoman kept busy painting other people’s furniture, drawing on that initial love for the creative work.

“It’s been a journey, but it’s been worth the effort of keeping it afloat,” she said.

A native of Bedford, Va., Shank raised five children in a combined family, working and living in Pennsylvania’s Bedford, from where her husband, Bob, hails. As their children migrated back to this area, the couple moved back to her home state six years ago, settling in Locust Grove in Orange County.

“I had my career in healthcare, my husband had his career in teaching, we both retired and I wasn’t ready to settle down,” said Shank, who attended Lynchburg College and Virginia Baptist School of Nursing.

“I tried the stay-home thing…and I did some volunteering, but was like, no, this is not working well for me. I didn’t feel like I was myself. I just had to be out and about.”

So she turned her later-in-life passion for restoration and love of old things into the pursuit of opening a little shop named for her love of vintage and the nest as home.

Shank was attracted to Culpeper for its cultural aspect and art scene. As she created a business plan, Shank decided to incorporate other artisans, starting with just a couple.

Foot traffic has markedly increased since the move four months ago next to a bike shop in a strip with a karate school, pizzeria, Chinese restaurant and the Safeway.

Interest from local creative types seeking a venue for their work has also increased, and Shank is always looking for new artisans to foster greater variety in her shop. Getting new items in is like opening a Christmas gift: she never knows what it’s going to be.

Shank knows each of her vendor artists by name and what they do, describing their process and products, moving from display to display in the well-imagined space. She said she loves getting to know the people behind the creations.

There are clay earrings by her daughter who lives in Virginia Beach, and oil paintings by a Lake Anna resident from Ukraine—the display has raised more than $2,000 for relief in the war-torn country, as reported in a recent previous edition of the Star-Exponent.

There is art made from old books with a folding technique and ocean-inspired resin cutting boards you can hang on the wall, they’re so pretty.

Flower arrangements, soaps, bath bombs and candles, decoupage and charcuterie boards contribute to the homegrown inventory as well as customized signs by Shank’s husband, and farm-style pieces.

He uses a laser engraver to personalize objects while another vendor uses a CNC router for deeper cuts on larger pieces. One artisan lives just outside of Culpeper and makes children’s pocketbooks and bonnets while a Locust Grove maker creates baby onesies and personalized t-shirts using a sublimation image transfer machine, Shank explained.

There are funny t-shirts, hand-cut stationary cards and vintages selections at various price points, a wide inventory in a welcoming space.

“I never know what artisans are going to create,” Shank said. “It is very interesting to see what they do. I try hard to keep things in here that are made by someone.”

She and her husband make benches of vintage bed headboards and footboards and Shank does the painting, their workspaces in the garage and basement at home.

“It’s fun…it’s different, I enjoy it,” Shank said. “I love telling the story of who created this, it’s just amazing the talent you have in the area.”

Interesting people drop by all the time, she added, launching into a story about one such person, a bicyclist with a flat tire riding from Florida to Virginia Beach to raise awareness of bike safety.

Taking a chance on moving has been beneficial so far, Shank said: “Location is extremely important. I wasn’t ready to call it quits despite COVID.”

The Vintage Nest is currently open 11-5 Wednesday-Saturday with expanded summer hours. The Easter Bunny paid a special visit this past weekend for all the little children.

As for Shank’s grandson, he underwent four long years of chemotherapy and now at age 10 is doing well, she said. That’s other than being immune-compromised and enduring lung damage from the cancer treatment at such a young age.

“He is an inspiration to me, every time he gets sick we all worry,” she said. “He ended up getting COVID. We were devastated, but he pulled through. He’s our little miracle.”

Through the illness, Shank and her husband got involved as volunteers with the local chapter of Make A Wish, which took the young child to Disney World.

The nurse—and now small-businesswoman-artisan—said the experience of having a sick grandbaby increased her faith.

“It opened my eyes to realize life is so special and we shouldn’t take it for granted.”

