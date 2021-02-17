Retired professor tells Culpeper board solar is unreliable, poor use of farmland

As several industrial-scale solar projects remain in the construction pipeline along the recently upgraded Dominion transmission line through Culpeper, county government continues to refine its policies for the new land use.
This includes possibly creating a new land-zoning classification, “utility scale renewable energy generation district.”
That was the topic of discussion during a Feb. 9 work session of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors in the county boardroom.
The meeting started with a presentation from retired North Carolina State University professor Herbert Eckerlin, who worked in the mechanical and aerospace engineering division, has 10 years of industrial experience with Dominion power and a background in solar.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier invited Eckerlin to give the presentation, which was not favorable to utility scale solar projects, such as those being proposed here. In fact, the retired professor said nuclear energy is the way to go.
Eckerlin argued utility scale solar power plants are driven by government incentives and a reduction of taxes for investors.
“Why do they exist? Because it is financially profitable,” he said of the government tax credit on renewable projects.
He said solar is not sustainable in cloudy Virginia with only about 30 percent sunny days per year, resulting in “intermittent, unreliable power” and requiring battery storage on site along with potential environmental impacts.
“It is about tax credits for them,” according to Eckerlin’s presentation. “That means you will be held responsible for water runoff, clean-up, off-site effects…”
Nuclear power, he said, is the cleanest form of power. Eckerlin went on to say solar power plants are not a good use of agricultural land, as is being proposed in Culpeper.
The county will be left to clean it up after 30 years, he said, and the farmland lost.
“Solar farms need Dominion as a back-up most of the time,” Eckerlin said of developing “very expensive” battery storage. “You need two to three solar farms to keep the batteries charged.”
Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, who worked in coal mines in Pennsylvania and has supported solar in Culpeper County, participated by phone in the recent work session. He told the retired professor he was “very, very disappointed” in his presentation.
“I heard a lot of problems, but no solutions,” Chase said.
The supervisor, who accepted a solar company contract for lease of a small part of his land, said the panels will not go on his property, but will on neighboring land. That land, Chase said, is not farmable due to water problems.
Yet the solar land lease will allow that farmer to continuing farming their other land because of the money they receive from the solar company, he said.
The future of energy is not coal, Chase said, and windmills are too noisy.
“What is the option [other than] solar panels?” he asked Eckerlin.
The retired professor said solar itself cannot solve the problem. “We’ve been sold that,” Eckerlin said.
There is no way solar can replace conventional power sources like natural gas and nuclear, he said. Eckerlin said sunshine is not reliable for generating power, claiming the solar lobby is controlling the energy agenda in America.
“We need another source and the sun ain’t it,” he told the county board. “We have to come to grips with the limits we are dealing with here.”
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said some of the farmland proposed for solar projects here is “marginal timberland” or has unproductive blackjack soil. Land owners are being offered money to lease the land for solar, he said.
Eckerlin said he had no argument with land not being used for farming being used for solar and the issue of land rights was entirely separate.
“If a landowner wants to use it in this way, I wouldn’t argue with that,” he said. Eckerlin advocated for other places to put large-scale solar like on the roofs of big box stores on the sides of buildings.
In discussing the proposed new land zoning for large renewable energy projects, the power plants would not be situated on prime farmland, said Board Supervisor Gary Deal.
“We have land that is not usable,” he said. “It comes down to land rights.”
The county should also take into consideration financial benefits of siting agreements and power-sharing with solar developers, Deal said.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said he would not approve taking pristine farmland and putting solar panels on it. He said he would support small farms struggling to stay alive putting 50-100 acres in solar so they don’t have to sell the farm. Bates added he was not a big fan of nuclear energy.
Frazier agreed with the professor, saying solar would have to be supplemented “by something else.” He added the county needed to develop an ordinance that was fair to the landowners and examine each request for large projects individually.
“Farmers working their land—if anyone deserves a break, these people do,” Frazier said.
