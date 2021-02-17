Retired professor tells Culpeper board solar is unreliable, poor use of farmland

“It is about tax credits for them,” according to Eckerlin’s presentation. “That means you will be held responsible for water runoff, clean-up, off-site effects…”

Nuclear power, he said, is the cleanest form of power. Eckerlin went on to say solar power plants are not a good use of agricultural land, as is being proposed in Culpeper.

The county will be left to clean it up after 30 years, he said, and the farmland lost.

“Solar farms need Dominion as a back-up most of the time,” Eckerlin said of developing “very expensive” battery storage. “You need two to three solar farms to keep the batteries charged.”

Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, who worked in coal mines in Pennsylvania and has supported solar in Culpeper County, participated by phone in the recent work session. He told the retired professor he was “very, very disappointed” in his presentation.

“I heard a lot of problems, but no solutions,” Chase said.

The supervisor, who accepted a solar company contract for lease of a small part of his land, said the panels will not go on his property, but will on neighboring land. That land, Chase said, is not farmable due to water problems.

