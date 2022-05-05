Rezoning approved for 274-home active adult project in Culpeper

Culpeper County’s first “active adult” community for 55-and-older empty-nesters got the green light Tuesday night with an approved re-zoning of a piece of hold-out farmland along Mountain Run on the town’s outskirts.

Williams Mill Village, a high-end 274-home “cluster housing” community of Maryland-based Caruso Homes, is slated for construction on 121 acres of long-time agriculture property located just past the railroad bridge on Nalles Mill Road. It’s less than a mile from the problematic intersection at Nalles Mill and Bus. Route 29, a topic that generated much conversation.

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday night voted 5-1 to rezone the land from Rural Area to high-density Residential-3 for the project.

Paul Bates voted no and Brad Rosenberger was absent.

It’s called cluster housing because the single family homes will be bunched together, occupying small lots. Sensitive wetlands all around the edges of the larger parcel will not have houses, according to development plans.

A Bowman engineering analysis showed minimum lot size of 4,500 square feet with 66 acres designated as open space. Homes will range in size from 1,400 to 2,800 square feet, each with two-car garages and myriad customization options.

The village will have private streets and its own staff to handle road and individual property maintenance, and an activities director.

“It’s been farmed for a long time—probably still is to some extent,” Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McClearen said in his presentation Tuesday night. The property is bordered by the Norfolk Southern Railroad line.

Since the last rezoning request was withdrawn seven years ago, the applicant has made a lot of changes, McClearen said. The largest among those is restricting the development so that no one younger than 19 can live there, meaning it will put no pressure on the public school system.

The average age will be more like 71, said local attorney Bruce Clark, representing the applicant, in lengthy remarks.

He regaled the board with amenities to be offered, including concierge service, a large clubhouse, wellness center, swimming pools, athletic courts, planned activities and a walking trail on the edges of the development, bordering the natural areas.

Caruso-Odin, an award-winning homebuilder of active adult developments, has owned the Culpeper property for more than 15 years. This would be the company’s first project in Virginia.

In approving the re-zoning, the county accepted $1.3 million in total payments offered by the developer for transportation improvements, emergency services, public transportation and parks.

The developer has also offered to build an RCUT, or restricted U-Turn, crossing at Nalles Mill and Bus. 29, with support from VDOT and the Town. There have been nearly three dozen crashes at the spot in the past three years, Clark said.

It’s why Bates voted against the rezoning out of concerns for vehicular safety at that intersection, as well as pedestrian safety for people walking across the railroad bridge to reach the nearby shopping centers.

“With the railroad crossing and what is at Nalles Mill, it’s a huge hurdle,” he said. “If we had the infrastructure, I would support it 110 percent.”

There are over 2,000 such developments in the U.S., including 100 in Virginia, Clark said. The projects are positive cash flow for communities.

“There will be no children in Williams Mill,” he said, noting grandchildren could visit, but not live there permanently.

Such developments help people in their later years transition away from larger homes to a more meaningful life living side-by-side with people of their own age and interests.

“We want to downsize,” Clark said of Baby Boomers. “We don’t need that big house with rooms for teenagers to hide in from the rest of the family.”

Residents will pay a $250 to $400 monthly fee to live there and a $1,000 application fee for the homeowners association. That money will fund the ongoing maintenance, amenities and employees.

“It’s a multi-million dollar business with assets and a budget,” Clark said.

He said residents would be well-off and better educated, and that the development would be more like a country club without the golf course. An average of 1.6 people will live per house—400 to 450 people in the entire development, according to the lawyer.

These people will shop and spend their money in the community. Annual property taxes at buildout will be more than $2 million, Clark said. The Town of Culpeper also stands to benefit.

Its utility has three wells in operation on the farmland, which is part of the county’s designated growth area. The town will provide water and sewer to the new homes with initial connection fees totaling more than $2 million, per the town’s current tap fees.

Caruso-Odin principal Bob Karen, renowned in the active adult housing field, said the concept is coming to Culpeper to fill a need of older people living in obsolete housing. Williams Mill will also attract grandparents with grandchildren and children in Culpeper.

“There really is a need,” Karen said.

Neighbor to the proposed project, Chuck Gyory spoke at Tuesday’s public hearing saying he and his wife are “very content” with this latest proposal. He added they would like to see the RCUT constructed up-front and the speed lowered on Nalles Mill.

Cindy Thornhill, a member of the planning commission that supported the re-zoning, said the need in Culpeper for this type of housing is very, very large. She said it’s a non-issue to think residents would walk on the railroad bridge to carry groceries from anywhere.

Supervisor Tom Underwood said he supported the re-zoning and Chairman Gary Deal agreed, saying it was a good project, while supporting construction of the RCUT and a lower speed limit. Supervisor David Durr said there is a need for housing in Culpeper for older people.

“This fits the bill,” he said.

Supervisor Susan Gugino concurred, saying she’s looking for a place for her own parents. While she hated to see farmland disappear for the housing project, she said that there was a need for it. She made the motion to approve the rezoning, which passed.

The project will now undergo site plan review prior to its construction, estimated at 50 houses per year. Homes in a comparative Caruso project, Symphony Village in Gainseville, Md., start at $299K up to $410K.

