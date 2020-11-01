Richmond developer plans big investment in Colonial Beach

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dodson saw the parcels listed for sale by the town about six months ago, and it struck a chord with him.

“My family and I have been trying to figure out for a while where our river or lake getaway would be, and this seemed like a great choice,” he said.

Dodson said he’s visited many towns in the Northern Neck.

“None of them has the downtown component that Colonial Beach does. It’s on the river, but also has a downtown. And I love the idea of living where you can walk or take a golf cart to restaurants and other attractions. My wife and I will have one of the townhouses in phase one.”

He said his company has spent a lot of time with Colonial Beach officials and residents in preparation of the project, trying to find out what they want for the town.

“We’ve heard from them that they value the history and the look of downtown, and that they want to make the boardwalk a thriving and vibrant place like it was 50 years ago,” he said. “They want to have a reason to come downtown, to go down to the beach and walk down the boardwalk to get ice cream or coffee. They want to see more restaurants and maybe a brewery downtown.”