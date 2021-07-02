Rise in prices, drop in supply frustrate Fredericksburg-area homebuilders

“A lot of times you’ll drive by houses that are being built, and windows are the last thing going in,” he said. “Lead time is way out. Usually builders would allow four to five weeks for windows. Now it’s almost six months. They used to build a home in 90 to 100 days. Now six months is kind of the minimum.”

He said that builders are struggling to keep up with rising costs as they figure out how to price their projects. Some have told him that they have to raise prices every week while others have confided that they’re losing money.

“It’s wild times,” Toalson said. “Builders are doing their best to set customer’s expectations, but it’s tough.”

Toalson said he hopes supply chains will catch up to demand by fall or early next year. One possible portent of this is the sharp drop in lumber futures for July.

Dan Sandoval, president and CEO of Republic Homes in Spotsylvania, said that one way his company is dealing with rising prices is to include an escalation clause in contracts for the more than 30 custom homes it expects to build this year.

“Prior to the pandemic, we did not,” he said. “I do not know of any contractor that did.”