Riverside Center for the Performing Arts receives $1.4 million federal grant

Between January and May of this year, Patrick A’Hearn answered calls to the box office at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts—in addition to fulfilling his duties as producing artistic director.
A’Hearn and operations manager Brian Hampton were the only two staff members not furloughed during those months when the theater was dark and the organization was completely shut down.
“I cannot tell you what a great experience it was for me to do that box office, because I got to talk to our patrons,” A’Hearn said. “I got to get a sense from them of how much they valued Riverside. Everybody was saying, ‘Please don’t let Riverside close, we need Riverside. This area is dependent on it.’ ”
So when he learned on June 16 that Riverside had been awarded a $1.4 million federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, he screamed.
“It felt like I had won the lottery,” he said. “That’s how much I care about what we’ve done here and what we can now accomplish.”
The grant is administered by the federal Small Business Association. It was enabled as part of a comprehensive coronavirus relief budget amendment that passed in December 2020.
It includes more than $16 billion in grants for performing arts and concert venues that had to close during the pandemic.
When the pandemic struck last year, Riverside had just ended its run of “Grease” and was in technical rehearsals for “Bright Star.”
“We were able to get up the set for ‘Bright Star’ in its entirety on the stage and then everything was suspended,” A’Hearn said. “We knew there was no way anything could go forward.”
Riverside was dark throughout the summer of 2020. Many venues during this time pivoted to offering virtual and streaming content, but A’Hearn didn’t believe Riverside’s patrons would be receptive to that.
Later in the year, the theater staged the two-person play “Souvenir” about Florence Foster Jenkins.
Audiences were capped at 30 percent of capacity, there was no dinner service and the actors had to maintain 10-feet of social distance on stage, A’Hearn said.
“We were still in a period where people were definitely afraid to come out, but my whole point was to keep Riverside alive,” he said. “I felt it was important to at least keep our name out there and try as much as we could.”
Riverside also staged a holiday special—cosponsored with the City of Fredericksburg, Stafford County, Tim Pohanka and the Riverside Foundation for the Performing Arts—with COVID-19 precautions in place.
“We did have a good amount of people, over 1,000, who came in to see that over the course of four weeks,” A’Hearn said. “People were over the moon that we were able to let them experience something for the holidays.”
The holiday special closed on Dec. 27 and the theater went dark again. There was no revenue from performances or events and all employees were furloughed.
All together, Riverside lost 90 percent of its revenue in 2020 compared with 2019, A’Hearn said.
During the dark months, he heard about the Shuttered Venue grant, which started out as the Save our Stages Act, from friends in the entertainment industry.
“I started following everything, doing my homework, keeping myself well informed, watching webinars, staying in touch,” he said. “I wanted to have everything ready before the application date went live.”
A’Hearn and James Davis, Riverside’s company manager, worked to get all the required paperwork and documentation ready, with assistance from Susan Ball, director of the University of Mary Washington’s Small Business Development Center.
On April 27 at noon, they were prepared to submit their grant application as soon as the website was live.
Riverside was No. 171 out of thousands of venues around the country applying for the grant that day, A’Hearn said.
On June 16, the Small Business Administration informed A’Hearn that Riverside was approved for the $1.4 million grant. When he shared the news with the organization’s board chair, Patsy Thompson, she burst into tears.
A’Hearn said a large chunk of the grant will cover payroll expenses. It will also pay for capital improvements and production costs.
“This is just huge,” he said.
Riverside opened again in June with a production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” After that, it will host the regional premiere of a musical version of “Grumpy Old Men.”
Then, a year and seven months after the set went up, “Bright Star” will finally open.
A’Hearn said the grant will help Riverside put the dark pandemic months behind it.
“It’s like the sun is shining on Riverside again,” he said. “This means we can continue to grow and evolve. We have big plans.”
