Ruckersville town center project OK'd

Amy Hollis asked the board to deny the project.

“You need to look at the people that already live here. … We need more for our EMS system. We need more police for the sheriff’s department.”

Ruckersville has been the county’s designated growth area since 2010, when the comprehensive plan confirmed areas for commercial growth through many meetings with residents in the community.

Supervisor Dale Herring, who lives off Preddy Creek Road, said he was in favor of the project.

“We need this type of development in Greene County,” Herring said. “That property has been stagnant for a number of years. If we don’t vote this through tonight, we have no control over what goes there.”

Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer agreed.

“I’m thankful for the commercial construction moved up,” she said. “It’s a comprehensive plan.”

Chairman Bill Martin (Stanardsville) said during drafting of the 2010 comprehensive plan update the feedback from residents in that area was they wanted a town center—a heart.