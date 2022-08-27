rue21 closing Culpeper teen apparel store, open since 2013

Having already shed a couple of hundred stores since it declared bankruptcy in 2017, the teen apparel retailer known as rue21 is getting ready to close its Culpeper location.

Rue21 in Dominion Square Shopping Center will be open for its final day, Sunday, Aug. 27, according to on-site signs and employees.

What items are left in the store are being sold at 90 percent off original prices. Fixtures were being removed Friday as inventory shrank to minimal selections amid discount shoppers.

The Culpeper Rue21 opened in November 2013 and was a popular location for the younger crowd seeking trendy, discount fashions. When the store opened nearly nine years ago in Dominion Square in the former Blockbuster video store, Rue21 had 912 stores in 47 states, according to a Star-Exponent story at the time.

In 2017, the Pennsylvania-based retailer announced it was closing 400 stores including at Potomac Mills amid bankruptcy reorganization.

A business release on the PRNewswire last summer stated the retailer, as of July 2021, operated over 652 stores in 45 states and online. The release stated Rue21 was one of the nation’s fastest growing specialty retailers and was slated to open five new stores for back-to-school in 2021.

“A total of 15 new stores are planned through the end of the year at strategically selected locations based on a data-driven model,” the business release stated.

“The retailer, which serves the 15-25 Gen Z customer, became a pandemic-era anomaly when it experienced double digit growth last year, enabling aggressive investment in its physical and digital footprints.”

New Rue21 locations primarily appear to be going in malls and outlet centers, where existing locations are also being retained, like in Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall.

Stores located in strip malls like in Culpeper are being closed, according to an employee.

A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond Saturday to an email seeking more information about the Culpeper store closure.