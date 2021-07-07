Russell hosts campaign events, shares platform

Culpeper mayoral candidate Jon Russell held his second dog show and coffee talk Saturday at Southside Coffee and Gifts in Southgate Shopping Center. The dog show was one of several events hosted by Russell in recent months.
Throughout his campaign run the Culpeper Town Councilman has hosted luncheons for local military veterans, pastors, Realtors, women in business and Black leaders. An upcoming car show will be held at Russell’s home on July 17.
“Churches, family and small businesses make Culpeper a great place to live. These groups give us our identity because they’re the core of the Culpeper community,” Russell said.
“I enjoy getting like-minded people together for community events,” he added. “COVID-19 had us locked down for a year—it’s great to be out doing things with people you share an interest with.”
Russell said he is passionate about “enriching Culpeper’s history, and not following trends of other cities and states by removing controversial statues from the past.”
Instead, Russell believes more research should be done on African American history and educate the community in the process.
An Indiana native, Russell moved with his family from Washington State to Virginia in 2012 when he was offered a position in the area. He was on the Washoughal, Washington city council from 2006-12. Soon after arriving in Culpeper Russell involved himself in the Culpeper Republican Committee and ran for local office, winning a seat on the Town Council in 2014.
Russell said in 2019 he organized Culpeper’s first Juneteenth, a Culpeper Republican Committee event. The Juneteenth celebrations organized in 2020 and this year were initiated by Culpeper’s own Black community, separate from Russell or the local GOP committee.
“Over 50% of Culpeper’s businesses were Black-owned after the civil war ended. It’s very important to tell those stories. We must move in a direction where African Americans’ contribution to American History can be discovered and shared,” Russell said.
According to Russell, Culpeper currently has no time restrictions on mayor and Council members’ term lengths in office.
Russell proposes making it four years per term, with a maximum of two serving terms, totaling eight years.
“This new term model would allow others opportunities and bring new ideas to the city,” Russell said. “This would be a great method to combat cronyism and backroom deals in politics.”
Heroin is a problem that’s ravaging our community, Russell added. He vows to “continue supporting law enforcement and their fight against illegal drugs. Advocating for the police department and supporting all their needs is something I take pride in.”
Tanya Rixey, owner of Southside Coffee and Gifts, was delighted to have Russell’s dog show event held at her establishment. Rixey has been a Culpeper resident for more than 30 years and opened up Southside Coffee and Gifts in 2019, just before the global pandemic began.
“Jon is a customer of mine and he saw us struggling through the pandemic,” Rixey said. “He thought it would be a good idea to host an event here to bring business to my coffee shop just like he did with other businesses throughout his campaign trail. I appreciate all my customers helping us keep the doors open with each and every purchase they make.”
Town Councilman Frank Reaves is running against Jon Russell in this year’s election, hoping to become the next mayor of Culpeper.
Responding to questions about the issues presented by Russell, Reaves said “I don’t want to debate back and forth with Russell throughout this campaign.”
The life-long Culpeper resident added, “I’m just going to run a fair and clean race, and focus on what’s best for Culpeper.”
Reaves, semi-retired from a law enforcement career, now patrols Culpeper’s parks on a bicycle as a Town Police community services officer. After serving on Town Council for the past 11 years, Reaves said he is able to find solutions to problems by building positive relationships with those around him.
“I work closely with people of all backgrounds, and try to make decisions based on their needs. I love working with people and trying to bring them together in a good way,” Reaves said.
Jamar Billingsley, a student in the communication journalism master’s program at Regent University, is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.