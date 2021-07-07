Russell hosts campaign events, shares platform

“Jon is a customer of mine and he saw us struggling through the pandemic,” Rixey said. “He thought it would be a good idea to host an event here to bring business to my coffee shop just like he did with other businesses throughout his campaign trail. I appreciate all my customers helping us keep the doors open with each and every purchase they make.”

Town Councilman Frank Reaves is running against Jon Russell in this year’s election, hoping to become the next mayor of Culpeper.

Responding to questions about the issues presented by Russell, Reaves said “I don’t want to debate back and forth with Russell throughout this campaign.”

The life-long Culpeper resident added, “I’m just going to run a fair and clean race, and focus on what’s best for Culpeper.”

Reaves, semi-retired from a law enforcement career, now patrols Culpeper’s parks on a bicycle as a Town Police community services officer. After serving on Town Council for the past 11 years, Reaves said he is able to find solutions to problems by building positive relationships with those around him.

“I work closely with people of all backgrounds, and try to make decisions based on their needs. I love working with people and trying to bring them together in a good way,” Reaves said.

