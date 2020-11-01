Salon expands to accommodate virus-wary customers

The owner of a nail salon in Spotsylvania County is opening a second location where customers worried about COVID-19 can get manicures and pedicures without being exposed to other customers.
Jimmy McMackin, who operates Sindy’s Nails 2 at 10105 Southpoint Parkway, is opening a new facility nearby called Sindy’s Nails (Private Salon) at 10213 Southpoint Parkway. He had previously operated a nail salon in that space that catered to children and birthday parties.
That “Private Salon” part of the new business’s name fits because the whole point of the new facility will be to give customers services with just one technician in an otherwise empty space.
McMackin had to close down Sindy’s Nails 2 earlier this year because of state pandemic health protocols.
“We were able to reopen Sindy’s 2 on May 15, but we couldn’t find a way to reopen the spot for kids,” he said.
McMackin, who retired this year after working 24 years as a flight attendant, said he began hearing from older clients and others with compromised immune systems that they were fearful of coming in for manicures and pedicures.
“A lot of them asked if we could send technicians out to their homes to do their nails,” he said.
The business’s license and insurance only allow him to do nails and related services at the store locations.
That got him thinking about space across the parking lot where the Sindy’s For Kids had operated.
“After speaking to quite a few clients, I thought: Why not turn that back into an adult space, and make it one-on-one service?” he said. “People could call in and request that facility, make an appointment and then come in and it would be just them and the nail technician in the room, with the door locked and no one else allowed inside during that appointment.”
To make that switch, the business owner said he remodeled and repainted the space, going from a young girl-friendly pink to a more subdued color. McMackin said he also installed four new nail and pedicure stations there.
“In that way, if a customer wanting that reserved appointment wants to bring another family member along, someone they’re already being around, that’s possible,” he said. “They can stay within the confines of that salon—a 1,400-square-foot facility—the family in there with just the nail technicians. They would handle payment over the phone and not need to come into the main salon at Sindy’s Nails 2.”
He said there is a $60 surcharge for the one-on-one service, although he is willing to waive it for people in special circumstances, such as cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. He will also waive the fee for first responders, police and medical personnel.
McMackin said people should make appointments to guarantee the private use of the facility.
“And when the client and technician leave, we’ll send in someone to clean and sanitize the space,” he said. “If an appointment takes an hour, we’ll leave a half-hour between one appointment and the next to have things thoroughly cleaned.
“I’m very blessed and have a very loyal clientele,” he said. “I have some families where generations of the same family come here. When I heard from some of them that their mother or grandmother wanted to come but was nervous about being around others, it steered me toward this new service.”
