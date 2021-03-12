Sangria Bowl celebrates with ribbon-cutting

From left, Culpeper residents Tina Thompson and Carolyn McCain place orders for drinks with Sangria Bowl owners Roberto and Natalia Negron during a celebration Friday evening of the Puerto Rican and Chilean restaurant's official opening.

Upstairs in what used to be Culpeper Main Street's State Theater, Sangria Bowl's art deco design complements the 1930s style and grand marquee of the building. Balcony seating above the town's main drag provides diners on a clear day with a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Look for more information about the ribbon-cutting and additional photos in an upcoming print edition of the paper, and online at starexponent.com.