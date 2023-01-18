 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Say stepping down as CEO of Culpeper Chamber of Commerce

Say chamber banquet

Culpeper Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Say at the November annual banquet and awards ceremony. He announced Wednesday he would be stepping down from the post, effective Feb. 17, to pursue another opportunity in the community.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

After exactly three years at the helm of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, for the length of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Jeff Say will stepping down to pursue another opportunity in the community.

He announced Wednesday he would end his tenure with the chamber, effective Feb. 17. Say took the position leading the local business community on Feb. 17, 2020.

"I love Culpeper," he said in a statement. "I believe it was my passion for this community that gave me the honor to serve as chamber president for three years."

Say is staying in Culpeper, and has accepted another professional position. He thanked the chamber board, staff and members for all their support and love over the past three years.

"I wouldn't have left if I didn't feel that we, as a chamber, have a solid foundation and I look forward to working with the chamber in the future," Say said in the statement.

The organization has strong leadership, he added, stating he looked forward to seeing it continue to achieve its goals.

Culpeper Chamber Board President Deb Manzari said they are grateful for Say's extraordinary commitment and skilled leadership the past three years.

"Because of his efforts and accomplishments, the chamber will be able to transition with a new president and maintain its level of service to its members and the community," she said.

The chamber will announce its plans to fill the position in the near future.

Say accepted the chamber position three years after working at the Culpeper Times since March 2015, serving as the weekly newspaper’s editor since May 2017. Before that, he worked for the Culpeper Star-Exponent for 10 years.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

PennyWise Episode 96: Answers to 5 confusing student loan debt cancellation questions

