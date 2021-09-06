Scammer pretending to be "officer" with Culpeper PD, demands money to avoid arrest

Residents report getting scam call from a Culpeper PD “officer”

Local citizens last week contacted the Culpeper Police Department about a scam call from someone falsely identifying themselves as a police officer with the agency.

The scammer “spoofed” a Culpeper PD phone number to appear credible and then identified himself as an officer of Culpeper PD. The scammer told those on the other end he had a capias for their arrest for missing court.

Fortunately, all of the citizens immediately recognized the scam and hung up the phone, according to a Culpeper PD release.

This is a common scam. The scammer will claim to be a law enforcement official or government employee, claim that the victim has a warrant out for his/her arrest, and that the victim must turn himself/herself in.

The scammer then demands payment so the victim can avoid being arrested. The scammer may request credit card information, bank account information, prepaid cards, or gift cards.

Culpeper PD does not initiate phone contact with persons to notify them of outstanding warrants, according to the agency release.