Second round of grants announced for women and minority business owners in Culpeper

The second round of grants is now available to help businesses in the town and the county pay their rent or mortgage due to stress caused by the pandemic, the Town of Culpeper Department of Economic Development and Tourism announced Friday.

Each business is eligible for up to $10,000 or six months of rent/mortgage costs, whichever is reached first. The application deadline is Friday, April 2 at 11:59 p.m.

The “Culpeper Recovers” SWaM Business Grant program is made possible through a community development block grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The CDBG fund, which is a reimbursement grant, enables Culpeper to help businesses in the town and county. An interest form must be completed prior to the grant application, the town stated. Information captured in the interest form will be used to invite businesses into the grant management portal. An email with an invitation to apply will be sent by the application processing program, which is Lenderfit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The town warned the email may take a day to arrive and it often goes into the recipient’s spam or junk folder, so those interested should check there as well as their inbox.