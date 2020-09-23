Second round of USDA coronavirus food aid can help Culpeper-area farmers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Federal relief money from a second round of coronavirus food assistance is newly available to Culpeper-area farmers and growers.

Farmers and growers engaged in dairy, broilers and eggs, non-breeding stock cattle, swine and sheep, other livestock, aquaculture, nursery and floriculture, tobacco and miscellaneous enterprises can qualify for funding, Carl C. Stafford, Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County, said Wednesday.

The new time period in this round of funding is between April 16 and Aug. 31, 2020. There are limits to the payments.

People must apply by Dec. 11, 2020.

Agricultural entrepreneurs can apply through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency regional office at 325 North Madison Road, Suite B, in Orange (22960) or by phone at 540-672-1638.

A short two-page form is available by email, regular mail or in person at the office, Stafford said. He suggested talking with Donna, Tammy or Cynthia, saying that they are all very helpful.

To be clear, the payments are taxable money, so recipients can expect a 1099 income-tax form to arrive in time for your annual tax preparation, Stafford said.

Save enough to cover the added taxes likely to be incurred from this income, he said.

