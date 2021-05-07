 Skip to main content
Seek Lavender cuts the ribbon
Mary and Neil Seek, owners of Seek Lavender Farm in Culpeper, cut the ribbon Friday afternoon in celebration of their new Little House, where visitors to the farm are welcome to stop and purchase the variety of lavender products grown and produced at the farm. 

Look for the full story next week in the Star-Exponent.

