Seek Lavender farm in Culpeper grows with addition of 'The Little House'

She even supported Culpeper agriculture in placing ground cover pieces near their entry from the SemperGreen roof vegetation planter on Route 3. Neil, building on years of experience, used the pandemic months to construct raised boxes, fashion The Little House and countless other tasks.

“He was able to make it really precious,” his wife said. “We’re trying to just be an asset and resource for the community.”

A local yoga group will start practicing at the farm this month and students from Wakefield School have planned a field trip, said Seek.

The farm is also newly a Harvest Hosts site, a nationwide network of RV’ers who stay at private attractions at no cost in exchange for their patronage.

“Our Little House had several people here and we have four reservations coming up,” Seek said. “It’s really cool – the group of people who do this are very pleasant. They choose to come to your place and are excited to see what you are doing.”

Of the three acres, about half is planted with lavender, 750-plus plants which will bloom for about a month in early to mid-June. Photo shoots are welcome during this time, by appointment, Seek said.