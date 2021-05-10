Seek Lavender farm in Culpeper grows with addition of 'The Little House'

Seek Lavender took root in Culpeper County five years ago as a small lavender farm on three acres off of Bradford Road, in proximity to the busy Route 29 commercial corridor bordering town.
Named for its owner-operators who also reside on the property, Mary Seek and her husband, Neil, Seek Lavender has adapted, blossomed and branched out since, recently adding a gift shop, The Little House, at which a ribbon cutting was held on Friday.
“We had a rainy day, but even so it was a nice little event,” said Mary Seek in a phone interview Monday. “It’s a nice setting – this piece of property used to be a several-hundred-acre farm. The owners sold off a little piece of it, beside a church, you feel like you’re in the country.”
She is a former commuter who retired in January from a cyber security career and is certified by the Handcrafted Soap & Cosmetics Guild in personal care product development.
He is a retired homebuilder who runs the farming operation. Together, they have turned Seek Lavender into an oasis for herbal goodness and nature-infused products most of it grown and made on site.
“We were regular family gardeners,” Mary Seek said, asked how they got into lavender, with the first planting in 2016. “It’s just one of those metaphysical sort of things … we had this land and I just kept brainstorming what to do with it … I just don’t see mowing it for the rest of our lives.”
After about 10 years of soul searching, growing lavender – a flowering plant in the mint family – came to her as of “some kind of insight,” Seek said. “This is what you are going to do.”
What they do is grow, harvest, distill and extract lavender from plants grown on site as well as dozens of herbs to make 60 different products https://seek-lavender.square.site/.
The place offers a culinary line of mixes, cookies, cheese biscuits, brownies, tea and syrup, a homecare line that includes laundry detergent and bed and bath products, oils and sachets as well as dried bundles, herbs and for the moment, bundles of fresh-cut peonies.
Seek said she supposed they should have done some research to find out that another lavender farm had recently opened in northern Culpeper around the time they did. She said she wondered if the county could support both.
So at first, Mary and Neil took their products on the road to big shows in northern Virginia and Hampton Roads.
“That is pretty hard work,” she said.
When COVID-19 hit, big shows around the country and world closed. Mary got the idea to sell their lavender products from the foot of their driveway, which they did successfully for nine months so much so that they could and would grow.
“I worked really hard to make that driveway look good,” Seek said. “Put in a new entrance, tried to make it a pleasant place.”
She even supported Culpeper agriculture in placing ground cover pieces near their entry from the SemperGreen roof vegetation planter on Route 3. Neil, building on years of experience, used the pandemic months to construct raised boxes, fashion The Little House and countless other tasks.
“He was able to make it really precious,” his wife said. “We’re trying to just be an asset and resource for the community.”
A local yoga group will start practicing at the farm this month and students from Wakefield School have planned a field trip, said Seek.
The farm is also newly a Harvest Hosts site, a nationwide network of RV’ers who stay at private attractions at no cost in exchange for their patronage.
“Our Little House had several people here and we have four reservations coming up,” Seek said. “It’s really cool – the group of people who do this are very pleasant. They choose to come to your place and are excited to see what you are doing.”
Of the three acres, about half is planted with lavender, 750-plus plants which will bloom for about a month in early to mid-June. Photo shoots are welcome during this time, by appointment, Seek said.
“It will always be the heart of this place,” said the former cybersecurity professional of the purple plant with dozens of known species. “It’s great for so many things … there’s something about that plant that draws certain people.”
A signature Seek Lavender product, the liquid Hydrosol, comes in a spray bottle labeled for use as “ancient waters.” Listed uses include skin soothing, hair hydrating, relaxing, antidepressant, cleansing, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, pet grooming, safe for children and clear-safe for linens and fabrics.
The Culpeper farm also grows 30 different herbs, Seek said, both culinary and medicinal to compliment the lavender. They are working to develop a tincture from the herbs for anxiety and to help with sleeping that will be available in about a month, she said.
“Some really powerful herbs,” Seek said, explaining how she worked through the winter on the new product. “With COVID, I took it as a sign to dig into the whole anxiety aspect” and how herbs can help with nutrition and overall health. “Putting a spoonful of thyme in a dish isn’t going to do it for you.”
Seek Lavender also has five eucalyptus trees growing on its grounds as well as witch hazel, both of which complement their main plant in the skin products made from it. Mary said she’s used to the smell at the farm and said it “feels fresh” working around the farm.
“It’s a daily thing, weeding and trimming … is labor intensive and so many other things going on,” Seek said. “We make a lot of our products ourselves. This is a labor of love.”
It’s been a way to build community as well, she said.
“We’ve made so many wonderful friends. It’s another way to reconnect and connect deeper to the community,” Mary Seek said. “And that is what we are wanting.”
The Seeks have called Culpeper home for 18 years, but when you’re commuting, “You don’t really know your community,” she said. “It was really about letting go of what was interrupting what I really wanted to do.”
Seek Lavender, a certified Small, Women and Minority Owned Business, and The Little House are open most Saturdays and by appointment. Check them out on Facebook and at seeklavender.com.
Star-Exponent editor Emily Jennings contributed to this story.
(540) 825-4315