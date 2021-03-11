Self-care for weary bodies & souls: Elements Wellness Spa expands in Culpeper

Becki Curtis set aside the strength-sport known as powerlifting to start a career soothing tired muscles and working out aches and pains.
Owner and lead therapist at Elements Wellness Spa at 763 Madison Rd. in Culpeper, the 38-year-old licensed massage therapist nonetheless retained the grit of her former weightlifting days in weathering a year of pandemic in 2020. Though it was rough for a while—her business was forced to close entirely for two months at the start of the pandemic—Curtis hung on.
Not only did Elements Well Spa survive in the months since, it’s now doubled in size.
Again, it took determination.
“At first it was really difficult,” Curtis said in a recent interview. “In March, everybody had to close and nobody knew what was going on. We had no idea how long we were going to have to be closed.”
Her landlord, Cannon Properties, manages the business suites stretching along Southridge Parkway where Elements Wellness is located, along the highway across from Kestner Wayside Park, and was willing to work with her to keep the business.
“Cannon was very helpful,” Curtis said. “They did help us get through that two-month period of time where we didn’t know what was going to happen … We just had to continue being positive and knew that if we kept moving forward, kept reaching out to clients, that it would be ok.”
When state regulations allowed her to reopen the spa and massage studio in May of 2020, it was permitted only at 50 percent capacity. Also, services like facials were not allowed or anything else requiring clients to remove their mask.
“So we opened up just for massage clients,” said Curtis, who graduated from the Virginia School of Massage in Charlottesville in 2016. “A lot of them came with prescriptions from their doctors, so we were allowed to open a week before phase one started to see clients and fortunately, it’s just been really busy … when you are in chronic pain you’re going to get your massages.”
Stress levels have been very high among clients during COVID, she said.
“We are having a lot more clients coming in that just want to relax and let go, take a nap and feel better, but we also have all the clients for normal day-to-day tensions from the job that they do,” Curtis said.
Culpeper County Treasurer Missy White, serving her first term in office, started seeing the massage therapist about three years ago for chronic headache issues. White said she instantly loved how professional and knowledgeable Curtis was.
“Becki and her staff have always been nothing but friendly and overly accommodating. In these trying times, I truly believe in self-care and I love that I can support small business in Culpeper at the same time,” said the county treasurer.
A Stafford native who has lived in Culpeper for the past 17 years, Curtis shifted to massage after working four years as a powerlifter at Gold’s Gym. She’s amassed a client file of more than 1,000 people.
“I wanted a career change,” said the Brooke Point High School graduate. “I was in advertising and marketing and I wanted to do something different in the fitness industry. I had never gotten a massage before, I had never given a massage before, just something clicked in my mind this is what you need to do.
“As soon as I was licensed, I just hit the ground running, self-employed, put my table in the back of my car, in between jobs I was doing at big box stores I would go meet clients in whatever town I was in.”
After about two months, she had enough clients to quit the other jobs. Curtis stopped power lifting because of the calluses on her hands it caused, not conducive for massage. She leased space from Gold’s and Pranapiloga, and it led in 2019 to the opening of Elements Wellness Spa, its décor inspired by earth, air, fire and water.
Heather Boggess, a certified personal trainer at Gold’s Gym and Powell Wellness Center, started working with Curtis as a client to start. It was their shared passion for health and wellness that allowed for continued collaboration on improving a client’s health, she said.
“I admire Becki’s knowledge when it comes to her treatment plans, and one of my main reasons for referring clients to her,” Boggess said. “She is well-rounded when it comes to the various types of massages.”
Last week, the spa moved across the street to a suite with double the former 600-square-foot space featuring four treatment rooms, a bathroom with client shower, yoga and fitness room and an ample front lobby where clients are greeted by the relaxing sound of a running water feature.
Curtis employs four other massage therapists and two aestheticians, one who is dual licensed. She is the lead therapist stationed in the medical massage room where Curtis works on clients who come in for chronic pain management or injury rehabilitation involving the use of tools, heat and vibration therapy.
“Clients that were coming to me were in chronic pain, had been in car accidents, had total hip or knee replacement surgery, those were the ones that were coming to me and were finding the most relief,” she said. “That’s where I found I wanted to be.”
In addition to medical massage, Elements Wellness offers couples massage, sports massage and general therapeutic massage with sessions ranging from 30 minutes to two hours. The spa is preparing to offer small yoga and fitness classes for up to four attendees and an instructor.
The business offers body-wrap treatments, skin care and beauty services as well as an infrared sauna. Curtis is looking to add spray tanning and an oxygen bar, a small machine providing 95 percent pure oxygen infused with aromatherapy based on a client’s goals.
“If they want to calm down, if they want to be energized, if they have sinusitis, if they had COVID and now have those extended respiratory side effects—oxygen is a good boost for the lungs, a good service to add at this time,” said the spa owner.
The recent move happened quickly as there could be no pause in serving clients.
“We threw it all together in a week because a lot of our practitioners are fully booked, we couldn’t really close down to transition over,” Curtis said, noting that the business expansion was a big deal. “It was a big risk with everything going on, but if you want to be successful you have to take risks.
“That has been my motto from the beginning,” she added. “You kind of have to run and jump off that cliff and figure it out on the way down. And that’s what I do.”
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. this Sunday, March 14 at Elements Wellness Spa. 763 Madison Rd. Suite 206 in Culpeper. There will be demonstrations of services, giveaways and door prizes. The business is open by appointment 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. See elementswellnessspaculpeper.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Yelp.
540/825-4315