Self-care for weary bodies & souls: Elements Wellness Spa expands in Culpeper

When state regulations allowed her to reopen the spa and massage studio in May of 2020, it was permitted only at 50 percent capacity. Also, services like facials were not allowed or anything else requiring clients to remove their mask.

“So we opened up just for massage clients,” said Curtis, who graduated from the Virginia School of Massage in Charlottesville in 2016. “A lot of them came with prescriptions from their doctors, so we were allowed to open a week before phase one started to see clients and fortunately, it’s just been really busy … when you are in chronic pain you’re going to get your massages.”

Stress levels have been very high among clients during COVID, she said.

“We are having a lot more clients coming in that just want to relax and let go, take a nap and feel better, but we also have all the clients for normal day-to-day tensions from the job that they do,” Curtis said.

Culpeper County Treasurer Missy White, serving her first term in office, started seeing the massage therapist about three years ago for chronic headache issues. White said she instantly loved how professional and knowledgeable Curtis was.