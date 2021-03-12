Sen. Tim Kaine talks COVID relief with Fredericksburg business owners

“And in funding for state and local governments, Virginia will get $6.5 billion, $3.7 billion for the state, $2.8 for cities and counties,” he said. “These funds can be used for expenses for COVID, lost revenues due to COVID or projects that can help the economy recover from COVID, which could include business support or infrastructure projects—broadband, for example, if it’s needed.”

Kaine told the business owners that it will take a few weeks to set up the new programs and put procedures in place so businesses can apply for the assistance. He said his staff will work to familiarize themselves with it all to help business owners take advantage of what’s available.

The senator asked each businessperson taking part in the discussion how their business had coped during the pandemic. The owner of Jus Pop’N, Carolyn Gipson, said that opening during a pandemic has been no picnic. But she said assistance from local government and supportive customers helped the business hang on for what will hopefully be a better year in 2021.

Joy Crump, one of the owners of the Mercantile and FOODE restaurant, told the senator that she and co-owner Beth Black had been looking at COVID’s effects in a lot of different ways. One that has them concerned is the toll the pandemic has taken on the mental health of workers at all businesses, and especially restaurants.