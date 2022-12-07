Sewer treatment firm investing $3.5 million to expand in Fauquier

E-Z Treat, a family owned-and-operated manufacturer of next generation wastewater treatment systems, will invest $3.5 million to expand in Fauquier County.

The company will build a new 30,000-square-foot facility next to its existing site at 131 Gaskins Lane in the Village of Catlett in order to increase capacity and production capability, creating 16 new jobs, according to a release on Wednesday from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“E-Z Treat has been creating quality jobs in Virginia for more than 20 years, contributing to the local tax base and providing opportunities for the region’s skilled manufacturing labor pool,” the governor said. “Virginia is committed to investing in workforce development to ensure a talent pipeline across a broad spectrum of industries, and we are pleased to support the company’s expansion.”

E-Z Treat relocated to Fauquier County years ago because of Virginia’s better business climate and lower utility costs, as well as lower state and local taxes, said E-Z Treat owner Carl Perry.

“As a result, we’ve grown significantly here and it makes sense to expand in Catlett, especially with the support we’ve received from Fauquier County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. We appreciate the Virginia Jobs Investment Program grant to help us offset the costs of workforce recruiting and training,” he said in a statement.

Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rick Gerhardt said they are excited for the expansion of the business for the Catlett community.

“E-Z Treat manufactures next generation wastewater treatment systems using their unique proprietary design that produces a cleaner wastewater output than their competitors,” he said.

According to Gerhardt, the company’s Re-Circulating Synthetic Sand Filter is the first and only biological-based treatment system to pass the NSF-350 Water Reuse, NSF-245, and NSF-40 testing.

“E-Z Treat has been a cornerstone advanced manufacturer in Fauquier County for five years, and we appreciate their continued investment as they add more jobs with good wages for our community,” the board chairman said.

The expansion is a result of hard work by Fauquier County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, added State Senator Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Upperville.

“E-Z Treat’s decision is proof that our region is a great choice for business, with tremendous workforce and infrastructure opportunity. We are so proud to support their success,” she said.