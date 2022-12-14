Shark Tank investor, Culpeper computer guru featured Small Business Tech Day presenters

A Culpeper technology guru will be among featured speakers, along with a star of “Shark Tank,” for the first-ever Virginia Small Business Tech Day virtual program happening this Thursday, Dec. 15.

David Groot, owner and founder of Windstar Technologies, will join Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, of the hit ABC business pitch TV show, for the free educational event.

“We specialize in working with small businesses in Virginia to provide them with the best technology to make sure everything just works,” Groot said in a news release. “Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn’t hold them back, but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats and complies with regulations.”

Virginia Small Business Tech Day will focus on the use of technology in small business and how it can help business owners remain competitive and profitable in a recession and labor shortage market, according to Groot, who founded Windstar in 2004 in Culpeper. He announced the special event recently in an email to Culpeper Chamber President Jeff Say.

“Technology has worked its way into every aspect of our lives, including our business, and today it has a much bigger role in how you can grow and compete even in bad times,” the local businessman said.

Small Business Tech Day will also cover security and compliance, a very important part of technology, Groot said. He added the program was intended as a “good news” initiative designed to assist those in business both large and small.

On the panel as well will be best-selling business author, Mike Michalowicz, speaking about, “Forget the Economy: Your Business Can Thrive No Matter What.” He will reveal multiple strategies to up-level a business, acquire more clients, make more money and come out of the recession stronger than ever.

Former FBI counterintelligence officer Eric O’Neill will also take part in the program, speaking on, “Need-to-Know Tactics to Protect Your Company from Cyber Criminals.”

Finally, O’Leary, a Shark Tank investor and judge since the show’s debut in 2009, will discuss, “How Technology Will Shape the Future of All Businesses.”

In addition to “Shark Tank,” O’Leary co-hosted Discovery Channel’s “Project Earth” television series that explored the financial implications of global climate change, and is a regular contributor on CNBC.

Finally, Groot will present on a, “5-Step System to Make Sure Your Business Technology Runs Like a Ferrari Instead of a Fiat.”

Technology is a vital part of every business, the local tech guru said, and if it’s not maintained and take care of, it can break, leaving entities open to cyber-attacks that can shut down operations for hours, days and weeks.

“Having your business technology perform like a well-oiled machine doesn’t have to be hard, expensive or time-consuming,” Groot said.

Organizers of Small Business Tech Day are hoping to have people from all over Virginia take advantage of the program. it will feature four sessions, running from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Register at smallbusinesstechday.com/virginia/ or contact 540/317-1200.