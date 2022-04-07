Smaller is better: Charlie & Litsa celebrate 25 years at Culpeper's South Main St. Café

Beloved around Culpeper for their down-home food, solid work ethic and easy interaction with customers who become like family, Charlie and Litsa Kambanellos on Thursday celebrated 25 years in business at South Main St. Café.

“Good people, treat me nice,” said Charlie, 83, married to Litsa for almost four decades.

Tommy Fincham has been eating in the tiny restaurant, which specializes in breakfast and serves it all day, once or twice a week for the past 25 years. He was there Thursday eating sausage and eggs.

“Great food, atmosphere,” Fincham when asked about the eatery’s longevity. “The folks that they are, kind and considerate.”

Asked how she felt about the 25-year anniversary milestone, Litsa said she’s very happy.

“Beautiful times,” she said. “A big thank you to the people supporting me and Charlie for so many years.”

He is from Piraeus, Greece, and got his start in the U.S. restaurant business in 1972 at a pizzeria in Herndon after a stint on a ship as a Merchant Marine.

His late brothers served in the U.S. Army upon arriving in America—one in Korea and the other in Vietnam.

Charlie Kambanellos worked as a cook at the old Boomerang restaurant, also on South Main Street, before deciding to open his own place in town, with Litsa. The couple lives in Orange County and has one son, and an 8-year-old granddaughter who lives in Tennessee.

“She loves me,” Charlie said of his granddaughter.

The popular, octogenarian cook had a health scare earlier this year, and had to close the restaurant, a rare occurrence for the then seven-day-a-week operation.

“Come here and then I can’t walk, I can’t breathe. Went to doctor, failure your heart, he give me some pills, say have stroke or heart attack, but he take care of me right away, now better much better,” Kambanellos said. “Never been sick, never in my life, first time.”

South Main Street Café closed for six weeks in January and February while he recovered.

“People call my house—when you come back? They visit me at my house,” he said.

Charlie has been back behind the grill for about a month. Litsa is always with him, working the tables and helping her husband.

“People thought I was closed, have to inform them I am OK now and welcome everybody,” he said.

Kambanellos may finally be slowing down, and he deserves it.

“The only thing, I don’t work like I used to work,” he said Thursday. “Many years, I come here 4:30 a.m.”

Instead of being open daily for breakfast into early afternoon, South Main St. Café is now open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The fewer hours makes the food taste even better.

“This man, I know him since high school,” Charlie said as a customer walked in Thursday morning. “I know all his family.”

Sure enough, 41-year-old Donnie Jenkins Jr. has been coming to the café since he was 15. His father brought him, and now he brings his kids.

“Good people, cook good, still got that old twang, it’s the last of it, a lot of people never experienced that,” Jenkins said. “Home-cooked food, not fast food, there’s not many places around anymore, older people know what they are doing, cook from scratch, old-time sausage and gravy.”

Litsa is a sweetheart, and Charlie has a good heart, the customer added.

“If you are feeling down, talk to him, he makes you feel a little better … hard to explain, you got to be here to experience it,” Jenkins said. “If he had a bigger place, he would have filled it up, but sometimes smaller is better.”

Charlie and Litsa said they are going to keep fixing food for their regulars and visitors alike for as long as they can.

“We’re not going to let them leave!” said Fincham, finishing his meal.

