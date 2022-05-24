Solid construction: Culpeper's Ace Hardware celebrates 10 years

So, here’s the nuts and bolts of this story: Gary’s ACE Hardware is 10 years old.

Located in Culpeper’s Meadowbrook Shopping Center, Gary’s ACE Hardware joined the Ten-Year Club Saturday with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating more than 35,000 business hours.

Cutting the ribbon with owner Gary Walker were Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves, Jr., Jeff Say, CEO and President of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, and store investor Elizabeth O’Reilly.

Crowds gathered all day to join the celebration, some grabbing a grilled hotdog, admiring store improvements while browsing well-stocked aisles, or likely seeking to buy anything that could cool the air, with temperatures soaring above 90 degrees for three consecutive days.

Country tunes from a WJMA 103.1 remote station played through outdoor speakers, and the young ones tumbled on a nearby bouncy. Under the welcome shade of a pop-up tent, staffers clad in red ACE shirts were quick to hand out samples of food cooked on a Gary’s grill. It was an atmosphere, in and out of the store, that made Walker appreciate, all the more, a decade-worth of accomplishments.

“It’s been rewarding dealing with the local people in Culpeper … helping them out,” said Walker, hammering home his point. “It’s satisfying.”

Walker nailed it, Jeff Say believes.

“During the year’s small business development council survey, we found there were more than 30 businesses that had been open for 10 years or more in Culpeper, out of the 63 responses,” Say said, with an added hinge: “To me that shows how our community supports shopping local. When we shop local, we are helping our neighbors provide valuable resources to our community.”

To level off his comments, Say continued, “At Gary’s ACE Hardware, the customer service is top-notch and harkens back to a time when hardware stores were your ‘Google.’ If you need to know what seed to use or what paint would work best in your daughter’s bedroom, the staff is always knowledgeable and friendly. Small businesses like Gary’s also support our local nonprofits and our community as large.”

“Keep it local!” Walker chimed in, like a brand-new doorbell.

Walker opened the 12,000-square-foot store to provide convenient service for locals who otherwise would have to drive across town for their hardware needs. He did more than just apply duct tape to a previous ACE which had closed its doors. With his retail savviness, combined with financial backing from local investors, Walker quickly wrenched his way into the hearts of those missing a mom-and-pop hardware store.

“I’ve been shopping here for seven years,” said Culpeper resident Roger Carter, sawing off bites of a freshly grilled dog. “I love it here.”

While many businesses were drilled by COVID, sales at Gary’s ACE Hardware were as considerable as the store’s vast palate of paint choices.

“With money put into people’s hands (stimulus checks), people fixed their homes … bought grills,” Walker said, adding that he loved delivering those grills, making no plans to vice-clamp down on that joy.

“Our community not only survived but thrived during the pandemic,” added Say, funneling in an additional comment. “They found ways to stay connected to our residents—either through social media, innovative outdoor events, or even curbside pickup. They relied on our neighbors to support them, and Culpeper’s local government found ways to help support with Culpeper Cares and Culpeper Recovers.”

Walker also takes pride knowing his store is home to older workers who want to stay active—and a youthful corps whose vibrant energy works like a trusty can of WD-40.

Say told the story of one such young man he met while visiting a Soap Box function in town.

“I was telling someone I was going to Gary’s ribbon-cutting, and they said to me, ‘Gary is great! I got my first job at Gary’s!’’’

Several young people in town can say the same. In fact, the 16-year-old behind the counter on Saturday was Charleigh Schmidt, stepdaughter of Matthew Bryce, who used to work at the original ACE.

“It’s a really good job!” said the young ace, ringing up another sale. “I’m learning responsibility … a sense of purpose.”

Her manager, Sherri Azais, stood from a distance and smiled, loving the family atmosphere generated here.

Finally, a hypothetical pair of pliers had to be plied to get Walker to comment on what’s changed in 10 years since he first stapled up the open signs.

“I’m younger and better looking!” Walker quipped as fast as … a hand-held power saw.

Which you can find on aisle 21.