Southard certified as senior citizen real estate specialist

Culpeper-area agent Candice Southard with Re/Max Regency is now recognized as a Seniors Real Estate Specialist by the National Association of REALTORS.

Southard joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES Council designation. All successfully completed a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers ages 55 and older, according to a business release.

“Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires an expert understanding of their lifestyle and financial needs, and the SRES designation means that a REALTOR has that understanding,” Southard said. “Whether they are buying, selling, relocating, or refinancing, seniors can be confident that an agent with this designation will be able to help them every step of the way.”

SRES Council, founded in 2007, is the world’s largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transactions. There are more than 15,000 active members of the organization worldwide.

Culpeper County’s first “active adult” community for 55-and-older empty-nesters was approved last month by the Board of Supervisors. Williams Mill Village, a high-end 274-home “cluster housing” community of Maryland-based Caruso Homes, is slated for construction on 121 acres of long-time agriculture property located just past the railroad bridge on Nalles Mill Road.

See SRES.realtor or contact Southard at 540/718-7328.