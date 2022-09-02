Southern Hills condos rise on Route 3 in town of Culpeper

A 44-unit condo-style townhouse development is materializing on 3.7 acres along Germanna Highway in the town of Culpeper.

The town Planning Commission approved Southern Hills, on a knoll next to Norfolk Southern Railroad, in October 2020.

A revision was approved Feb. 15, 2022, to expand the driveways and enlarge the structures slightly, according to Culpeper Planning & Community Development Director Andrew Hopewell.

Site work began recently.

The subdivision’s three-level homes will have three bedrooms and two baths, each with a garage and basement.

Developers hope to sell the townhomes for less than $300,000, which is considered “affordable housing” in Culpeper in the current market, said broker Tish Smyth of Piedmont Fine Properties.

Smyth listed the parcel last year for $1.6 million, with the approved development plan, for original property owners Roger Mitchell Jr. and Richard Dwyer of Culpeper, operating as Last Chance Properties.

Spotsylvania developer Samer Shalaby purchased the project and is negotiations with a national homebuilder to construct the townhomes, Smyth said.

There is a desperate need in Culpeper for such units, which are considered to be reasonably priced, she said.

Being close to Culpeper’s downtown is a major plus as millennials want to live, work and walk in a downtown setting, Smyth said.

Southern Hills is a “by right” development, meaning it did not require a rezoning or a special-use permit.

The residential-2 zoning on the land, just west of the Route 3 railroad bridge, allows a density of 12 units per acre, and the site is being developed to its maximum.

The land is next to a self-storage business at the end of Old Fredericksburg Road in a densely-populated residential neighborhood and commercial area.