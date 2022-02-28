Spanberger to Biden: release more barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger, R-7th, is urging President Biden to tap into the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help ease pain at the pump in the wake of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The local congresswoman, a member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, in a letter Monday asked Biden to release additional barrels from the U.S. Department of Energy’s emergency stockpile of petroleum to deliver relief to Virginia consumers. It would help mitigate impacts of U.S.-imposed sanctions at home, she said.

“The destabilizing actions of President Putin, manipulation of international oil supply by foreign governments and cartels, and supply chain shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have directly contributed to dramatic increases in the cost of crude oil and gasoline over the last year,” Spanberger said in a statement.

“Following the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, crude oil prices surged to nearly $100 a barrel, the highest price for crude oil in seven years. This price increase has not only created uncertainty in global financial markets but is already directly impacting U.S. consumers at the gas pump.”

She said more cost increases at the pump would be stressful for families, senior citizens, and business owners.

“In this moment of crisis, we must demonstrate to President Putin the strength of our resolve to continue these sanctions in response to his invasion of Ukraine, while also mitigating the effects on Americans," Spanberger said.