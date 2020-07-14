The U.S. Census Bureau and a downtown Fredericksburg brewery want people to come to their senses about the need to fill out the 2020 Census form.
Fredericksburg's participation rate lags behind that of other localities in the George Washington Regional Commission, and George Millsaps, partnership specialist in the Bureau’s Philadelphia regional office, said he was at a loss to figure out why and how to encourage people to comply.
“I was sitting in Spencer Devon Brewery off duty and looking at the different names they came up with for the different beers. When I saw that, I was like, those are cool names. Wouldn’t it be cool if there was a census beer, and you had some cool census name beer?” he said.
Millsaps discussed the idea with owner Shawn Phillips, who said that he had a limited-edition tropical stout in the tanks that would work. Come to Your Census, with its undertones of toffee and chocolate, was born.
“They came up with the name and selected the beer, and I’ve got to tell you it is a quite tasty beer,” said Millsaps, “and I am a beer snob.”
Phillips said that he got involved because he wants to promote the census in the city and make sure everyone gets their census form filled out.
The United States conducts a census every 10 years, and the information affects a locality’s representation in government, helps determine how much funding it receives, and provides data to help city officials plan for the future.
As of July 9, only 62.2 percent of Fredericksburg households had responded to the Census, Millsaps said. That’s a 2.9 percent difference from the 2010 Census, when 65.1 percent responded. Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties have all exceeded their participation rate in the last census. The average for localities in GWRC is also higher than in 2010. It was 69.1 percent as of July 9, compared to a final rate of 68.6 percent in 2010. The average statewide was 66.8 percent as of July 9. Nationally, it was 62 percent.
The City of Richmond conducted a study that determined that for every person under-counted in Richmond, it would cost the city $20,000 in lost federal revenue during that 10-year period.
“The figures would be slightly different for the City of Fredericksburg, but they did not do a separate study so they use the numbers from Richmond,” Millsaps said.
He said that the best, safest and most efficient way for residents to fill out their census form is to go online to my2020census.gov.
“It takes, for most people, five minutes,” he said. “That’s the way we want people to do it. You can also do a call in, or the old-fashioned paper version. If you don’t do one of those three, someone from the census will knock on your door and start asking you questions.”
Millsaps noted that there is so much going on the world right now, that it’s hard for people to think about competing the census by the Oct. 31 deadline and how important it is.
“This is a great way to make the census cool,” he said. “I really appreciate what Spencer Devon is doing. It shows they’re not here just for them, they’re here for the community.”
