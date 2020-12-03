Split planners support apartment proposal at mall

Demand for retail stores “is shrinking, not growing,” he said.

He is co-president of Cafaro Company, founded by William and John Cafaro in 1949. According to the company website, Cafaro has developed more than 30 million square feet of retail space in 14 states.

The company built the mall, which opened in 1980. The mall was revamped once, adding a town center concept on the backside of the mall with restaurants, the theater and a hotel.

Cafaro told the commissioners that the company has looked at various options in order to keep the mall viable, including hotels.

That industry, he said, is struggling because of COVID-19 and he doesn’t expect any new hotel construction for the next two to three years. He added that hospitality industry people he has spoken with do not see the mall area as a good spot for hotels.

“The shopping center that my grandfather built is not viable, as it was in 1980,” Cafaro said. “It needs to diversify, it needs to change.”

The commissioners who supported the rezoning said the mixed-use plan is a good route to keep the mall viable.