Split planners support apartment proposal at mall

After learning details of a proposed apartment complex project at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre during a public hearing Wednesday evening, the Planning Commission supported a rezoning request.
But the vote was close at 4-3, with dissenting commissioners lamenting the conversion of commercial space for two new apartment buildings.
Seven residents, who live near the mall, either spoke or submitted letters during the public hearing to rezone the space that includes the old Sears store, which is being demolished. Six residents spoke against the project, with the chief concern zeroing in on traffic impacts to an area they said already has congestion problems.
The developer, Bonaventure Investments, and mall owner, Cafaro Company, are asking the county to rezone 4.82 acres from commercial to mixed use for two, four-story apartment buildings. The project would include up to 271 apartments and a “commercial suite” totaling 500 square feet on the old Sears footprint and its adjacent parking lot.
Representatives for the property owner and the developer told the commission the mall needs to evolve in order to survive.
Anthony Cafaro, whose grandfather developed the mall property, told the commission there is an abundance of retail around the mall. He added that e-commerce continues to grow and the industry has for some time been moving away from big-box retailers.
Demand for retail stores “is shrinking, not growing,” he said.
He is co-president of Cafaro Company, founded by William and John Cafaro in 1949. According to the company website, Cafaro has developed more than 30 million square feet of retail space in 14 states.
The company built the mall, which opened in 1980. The mall was revamped once, adding a town center concept on the backside of the mall with restaurants, the theater and a hotel.
Cafaro told the commissioners that the company has looked at various options in order to keep the mall viable, including hotels.
That industry, he said, is struggling because of COVID-19 and he doesn’t expect any new hotel construction for the next two to three years. He added that hospitality industry people he has spoken with do not see the mall area as a good spot for hotels.
“The shopping center that my grandfather built is not viable, as it was in 1980,” Cafaro said. “It needs to diversify, it needs to change.”
The commissioners who supported the rezoning said the mixed-use plan is a good route to keep the mall viable.
Commissioners Richard Thompson, Jacob Lane and Raymond Bell questioned the plan and thought a commercial aspect would be better than the apartments.
The project is in Thompson’s district, and he doesn’t want residential, especially rental apartments, built on the spot. He said the property is “too vital” commercially and suspects one residential rezoning will lead to even “more rooftops” down the road.
Cafaro said the company intends to continue re-developing the property but has no plans to add more residential space there. He added that this is the first time the company is adding residential space to any of its commercial properties.
He said plans could include a “high-end grocery” chain, such as Trader Joe’s, and more restaurants to mix in with current stores at the mall.
The mall doesn’t draw enough daytime customers, he explained, adding that the residential approach should help fix that problem.
Charlie Payne, a local attorney representing the applicants, said the apartments should draw younger people and empty nesters, creating a “captured audience” who want to “live, work and play” in one area.
Payne told the commission that “malls across the country are challenged” and the Spotsylvania mall is no different.
Prior to the pandemic, he said, there was 48,000 square feet of vacant space at the mall, which has 1.4 million square feet of retail space.
Payne said the mall has been the top tax revenue generator for the county for a long time, but it’s struggling now and needs a “creative” solution like the mixed-use project.
Some questioned the project’s traffic study, which was endorsed by the applicants, the county and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The study estimated there would be slightly less traffic created by the apartments than a store like Sears.
Paul Agnello, who works in the county transportation department, said the traffic data were based not on actual Sears customer traffic but on a model for a store its size. The same model was used for the apartment buildings traffic impact.
Rent prices for the apartments was another concern for some.
The monthly rent for the apartments is expected to range from $1,300 for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,700 for two-bedroom apartments and $2,000 for three bedrooms. Most of the apartments would have one or two bedrooms.
The project would include 352 parking spaces, pedestrian crosswalks and sidewalks and a pool.
The rezoning proposal will go to the Board of Supervisors.
