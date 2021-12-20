Spotsylvania man charged with murder in shooting death of roommate

Man charged with murder in shooting death of roommate

A Spotsylvania County man has been charged with second-degree murder in the weekend shooting death of his roommate, who he says he mistook for a burglar, authorities said.

Terrence Oliver Smith, 37, is also charged with possessing a firearm as a felon, discharging a firearm from a dwelling causing death, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a stolen firearm. The gun believed to have been used in the shooting had been stolen in May from someone in Stafford County, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Dequan Calvin Thomas. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said Thomas’ relatives live in the southwestern part of the United States and were finally notified Sunday about the slaying, which occurred early Saturday.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said deputies went to the 6600 block of Wagon Drive in the Meadows Mobile Home Park after receiving a 911 call Saturday. Once there, they found Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.