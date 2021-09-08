Spotsylvania preparing to implement new cigarette tax

September is the last month cigarettes can be bought free of a new tax in Spotsylvania County.

The county’s new tax on smokes takes effect Oct. 1.

The new tax will add 30 cents to the cost of a 20-cigarette pack, or .02 cents per cigarette in packs with more than 20.

The county anticipates collecting $310,000 annually in revenue from the tax, which was included in the fiscal 2022 budget approved earlier this year by the board.

County store owners spoke against the tax during a June public hearing, saying it would hurt their businesses and could cost their employees their jobs because customers will buy their cigarettes at stores in surrounding counties that do not have the tax. The store owners also said the drop in cigarette sales would mean less revenue for the county, not more.

The board voted 5–2 to approve the tax, with supervisors Chris Yakabouski and Tim Mclaughlin dissenting.

The board also voted to designate the county a member of the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board, which will collect the taxes and handle enforcement.