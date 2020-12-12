Spotsylvania teachers share concerns about hybrid in-person program

“In my opinion, it’s defeating that I’m still teaching 90 to 99 percent of my class virtually, and then I have maybe one or two kids in the classroom,” the teacher said. “I just wonder what exactly we’re doing this for.”

A county science teacher also said she has students enrolled in the hybrid program who have never come to in-person classes.

“They might show up in the Google Meet, but never in person,” the teacher said. “Some days are better than others. Some days I have pretty good attendance, and then sometimes I have classes where I don’t have any students in person where I’m supposed to have quite a few.”

The high school teachers said that since most of their students are virtual, they feel they are not able to focus on those who are in the classroom.

“I feel like they aren’t getting the best individualized attention that they thought hybrid would be,” the science teacher said. “Simply because there’s 20 kids online versus two in person.”

According to the English instructor, teachers feel they are stuck behind their desks and are not able to do what they would normally do to help in-person students feel involved in the class.