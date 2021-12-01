Stafford airport will receive $790,000 in federal funds for infrastructure improvements

The Stafford Regional Airport will receive $790,000 as its share of federal funding over the next five years, as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The new bipartisan bill passed last month provides $17 billion for port infrastructure and waterways and $25 billion for airports “to address repair and maintenance backlogs, reduce congestion and emissions near ports and airports, and drive electrification and other low-carbon technologies,” according to the White House.

Stafford Airport Manager Jim Stover said this week that once he receives official funding guidance from the Virginia Department of Aviation, he will target the money toward infrastructure improvements at the airport that opened 20 years ago.

“Anything that looks like it’s a permanent piece of the airport is fair game,” said Stover. “One of the things we could do is use [the funding] to help fund the next hangar that we put up and there’s some other minor projects that we might look at.”

Stover said work on a fifth airplane hangar to house 10 aircraft is still underway and expects the new 6,650-square-foot facility will be competed in summer 2022. The just-over $1 million T-hangar lies northwest of the airport’s terminal, where four similar hangars currently exist.