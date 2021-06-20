Stafford-based trash collectors inspire children's book

“It is nice someone would write something like this for children,” said Shifflett, a lifelong Stafford resident. “It feels good when we come through neighborhoods and you see children excited about trash trucks. Curtains fly open and they’re dragging parents down the driveway for a closer look.”

Scott said she thinks young children are so fascinated by trash trucks because of the bright colors, the noises they make when braking and backing up, and the sight of trash bins being lifted and emptied by a mechanical arm.

Stuck at home during the pandemic like so many others, Scott did not start out to write a children’s book. A criminology major at George Mason University, she had no previous experience in writing or publishing. She spends a lot of time singing to her children as she works, she said, and the words just came to her in the moment.

“I made it up and went with it,” Scott said. “I decided to make it into a book for [Bryson], not for profit.”

That whole process from copyright to publication took only six months, Scott said. Now, with an initial printing of 250 books, Scott has already donated 100 copies to Inner City–Inner Child, a Washington-based charity that seeks to bring arts to the city’s youngest children in low-income neighborhoods.