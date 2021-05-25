Stafford opens 'Smart Community' testbed to draw innovation entrepreneurs

County officials said the facility will offer entrepreneurs the needed workspace they can’t find at home to scientifically develop and test their products in a true laboratory environment.

“Sometimes a garage just doesn’t work for them,” said Spence. “They need a professional, sophisticated place for them to develop their products. This is similar in that mindset that this is a testbed, a place to actually develop this technology. And if they don’t have that option, now they do, and that’s a real opportunity for them.”

Researchers at the testbed will be able to test and operate their equipment with lightning-fast speed 5G broadband that was installed at the Courthouse Road interchange about three months ago. County officials said Verizon chose the new location due to its close proximity to the testbed.

“Everyone’s clamoring for 5K, but there aren’t a lot of places that have it,” said Cannon. “We’re very fortunate to be one of the first places in the region to get it.”

Wittman called the new Stafford testbed an “enabler” for advanced broadband testing.

“This is how you take that little light that goes on in somebody’s head and you put a little bit of electricity behind it and guess what? Now all of a sudden you have something that expands into the next Apple computer,” said Wittman. “I think what will happen [in Stafford County] won’t just have an impact on the Stafford community, it’ll have an impact on the 1st District and the whole commonwealth of Virginia and subsequently I think our nation.”

