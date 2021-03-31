STAFFORD: Series helps landowners with legacy planning

The Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Cooperative Extension encourage landowners to make plans for passing on their land to the next generation—right now. The Generation NEXT program is a collaboration between VDOF and VCE that helps Virginia landowners keep forests intact, in forest, and in family.
Two low-cost virtual legacy planning series are set for this year—in April and September—to help landowners take the first steps and clarify some of the misconceptions about the legacy planning process that might prevent people from getting started.
Many landowners are overwhelmed by legacy planning and assume it is too complicated to address, but the series suggests a place to start. The Generation NEXT program demonstrates how estate planning involves important conversations between you and your heirs.
“Are they connected to the land, do they understand your stewardship goals for the property, can they find the boundaries? Having these conversations is critical,” says Extension Agent Adam Downing.
If a landowner passes away without plans for their estate, things can quickly become complicated for the surviving family members. The Generation NEXT program provides families with resources and tools that make the process more manageable and less complicated.
Families pay a single fee to participate in these workshops, which serve as a designated opportunity for family members to ask difficult questions, receive useful information, and get on the same page about the future. Families are taking advantage of the virtual offerings as a way to include all interested members.
A companion publication provides an overview of the major steps involved in developing a legacy plan for your land. It includes Virginia case studies and guides to resources. To access use this link: https://www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/content/dam/pubs_ext_vt_edu/CNRE/cnre-121/CNRE-121.pdf
Another way to find it is to search the Virginia Extension public website for the Legacy Planning publication under Natural Resources heading.
Spring dates for the workshops are April 7, 8, 14 and 15. Those interested should register by March 31 to guarantee their spot and receive a print copy of the Legacy Planning publication before courses begin.
Fall workshops will take place on September 8, 9, 15 & 16. You can register now for either the spring or fall dates.
Register online at: https://ext.vt.edu/natural-resources/legacy-planning/training.html
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu. Adam Downing is and extension agent in Charlottesville/Albemarle.