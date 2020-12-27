Stafford woman with affinity for working with elderly creates "For Safety's Sake" to do that

When Shunaka White was growing up in Tennessee, she had a close family and always found ways to interact with her grandparents, enjoying her time spent with them.
In high school, she knew she wanted to work in the health care industry, helping older residents, even though she didn’t know at that point how she might make that happen.
Now, after working in the field for 15 years at skilled nursing facilities and for home health companies, the Stafford County resident has created a business called For Safety’s Sake. The mission of the private practice: helping older area residents thrive and enjoy quality of life in their homes with functional safety and independence.
The pandemic means many older residents need help now more than ever, said White during a telephone interview.
“Those who live alone are silently suffering and declining,” she said. “Many are in their homes, and more now than ever, are inactive there. In the past, they’ve had visits to the grocery store or at least church once a week to look forward to. Now they’re afraid of getting COVID so they’re getting food delivered and rarely going out, having very little socialization. Many are gaining weight from inactivity and I’m concerned that there are more unreported falls and injuries.”
White, 41, who has degrees in psychology and occupational therapy from the University of Tennessee at Martin and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, said after working for other companies, she’s always had the dream of running her own business. She’s thrilled to have opened one that she says is an “outpatient mobile occupational therapy and home safety modifications business, focused on helping older adults stay safe, independent and free of falls in their home and in their community.”
She said the business, which opened in October after months of preparation, is largely happening virtually right now, because of the need to prevent the possibility of virus spread during in-person visits. But she said she has the PPE and safety protocols in place to enter homes when a visit has to happen.
White said she has many different ways to help make sure her clients can thrive and stay safe.
“With my occupational therapy and home safety services, clients may be calling me if they have issues with falls or mobility,” she said. “We’ll talk over the phone or through an easily accomplished virtual system that protects patient information and take a look at medications, strength, balance and what equipment they may be using. I can advise on adaptive equipment, wheelchairs, walkers, canes, braces for legs and more.”
Also taken into account: health histories and environment.
“I’ll see if there’s excessive clutter, if the hallways are too narrow and take a look to see if doorways in and out and into bathrooms are wide enough to be easily accessed,” said White. “I come up with a plan of care, customized to their needs, to ensure that we can improve their mobility, improve their self-care and that they can do simple things like get into and out of rooms in their homes safely.”
Sometimes, said White, she sees clients who’ve gotten occupational therapy orders from a doctor or clinic.
“If there are weaknesses or if balance is a concern, I’ll come up with a home exercise program,” she said, noting that follow-up with the patient and their family is important. “Sometimes that means providing resources and tips that can help them continue succeeding.”
The business owner, who has certifications ranging from being an Aging in Place specialist to an executive certificate in Home Modifications, provided examples of how she helped two patients with different needs. One suffered a stroke and needed occupational therapy services, while the other needed advice on how to modify a home for an older resident.
White noted that the stroke victim still had “some residual balance impairment, weakness on one side of the body, and had difficulty dressing and navigating the home. I helped them get outfitted with a mobility device, a rollator, which allows them to sit down when fatigued, giving them a lot more independence and safety.”
She helped the patient find clothing that was easier to get on and off, and then came up with an exercise regimen and equipment—a tabletop “arm bike”—that quickly helped restore needed strength and arm mobility.
“The patient started out doing less than two minutes on the arm bike at its lowest resistance, and soon was up to 15 minutes four times a week on the hardest settings. It made it easier to do things like get in and out of a chair, open refrigerator and car doors and get cans off a higher shelf in the pantry.”
The client who wanted White’s help with home safety modifications was downsizing, getting ready to move into an apartment in her daughter’s basement.
White did a safety assessment, checking the space to see what changes might needed to be made. Before all was said and done, at White’s recommendations, the family widened bedroom and bathroom doorways, installed grab bars in the shower and near a toilet, added a hospital bed and additional lighting, then created a more open floor plan with less furniture to make it safe to move about in a wheelchair or walker.
“If clients have a builder or contractor, I can do assessments and provide measurements and recommendations for design elements and more,” she added, noting that she also can come in at the end of renovations for senior spaces to make sure all has been done correctly to keep clients safe.
Sometimes, said White, patients come to her referred by doctors or clinics who have authorized occupational therapy services. For other services, like home assessments, clients can come to her directly.
“Anyone who isn’t sure can contact me and I can advise them what the first step needs to be,” she said.
One idea White has isn’t quite ready to unfurl yet is the addition of a therapy dog to her company’s services, a goldendoodle puppy named Spirit.
“She’s taking basic training lessons right now, and my goal is to eventually get her therapy-certified,” she said. “When the pandemic recedes and things are safer, my hope is to make her part of some home visits, called something like ‘Wet-Nosed Wednesdays.”
The therapist said she envisions incorporating Spirit in exercises on stretching or balance, having patients walk over to the dog and pat it on the head without losing their balance. Or maybe having them go over and shake her paw.
“I think it could be really great for client morale, but I want to make sure she’s trained and safe before we start that,” she said. “Spirit right now is still working through puppy energy.”
White said that she’s not doing many home visits right now, using the secure platform to do telehealth visits that reduce foot traffic and exposure.
“That can work really well, with clients talking to me and going through health assessments or picking up their tablet or laptop and moving about and pan through their home,” she said. “But when I do go in, I’m in the full PPE and using guidelines of the CDC. With patients who have limited mobility or technical skills, sometimes a home visit can be the only way to provide what clients need.”
