Stafford's Amazon delivery center is 'last mile' for regional packages

Like busy sailors working on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier, workers at Amazon’s Stafford County delivery center wear different colored safety vests to identify their roles in moving more then 45,000 packages every day for delivery to doorsteps throughout the Fredericksburg region.

“It almost reminds me of the military,” retired Marine Edward Buggs said. “It’s a lot of moving parts, but with everybody working collectively, everything comes together.”

Buggs, who lives in Stafford and served in the Marine Corps for 22 years as a logistics and transportation specialist, said although he’s only worked for the e-commerce giant just over three months and wears a green vest today, his sights are set on a red one.

“I watched this place slowly being built and as soon as it opened up for me to apply here, I jumped on it,” Buggs said.

Buggs’ green-trimmed safety vest tells other associates on the floor he’s a safety observer, while those wearing red manage the sprawling 200,000-square-foot delivery station along Centreport Parkway. Other vests on the floor trimmed in orange, blue and purple indicate other roles people fill within the facility, where Buggs feels he’s found a future.

“I’m glad to be here, most definitely,” Buggs said.

The delivery center opened in October and employs about 280 people who sort and move thousands of packages in what Amazon associates call a “last mile facility” that serves customers throughout the Fredericksburg region, from Woodbridge to Doswell.

“Delivery stations are the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for our customers,” Emily Hawkins, the regional communications lead said.

Hawkins said there are 300 similar Amazon last mile facilities across the U.S., with 20 of them in Virginia.

“It is one of the higher-volume states,” Hawkins said. “There’s customer demand here.”

During the new facility’s first holiday season that peaked last month, the distribution center processed more than 60,000 packages a day.

In addition to the associates’ color-coded vests, the floor of the large facility, as well as some permanent structures and equipment within it, are also color-coded to improve efficiency and ensure worker safety. Managers of the spotless facility that’s open nearly every day of the year, say employee safety is the No. 1 priority.

“You can't have a safe building if it's not clean,” Operations Manager Dylan Childers said. “When you see clutter, that's when accidents are happening.”

The workday for Amazon's Stafford associates begins early as a steady stream of mostly Richmond-based trucks arrive at the inbound docks, where the process of manually sorting packages for delivery begins.

Phil McClellan, who serves alongside Childers as operations manager at the facility, said sorting the packages and loading them onto delivery vans is about a 10 hour process.

“This kicks off at 1:20 [a.m.] and we normally have about 25 percent of our volume that’s all lined up, ready to go,” McClellan said. “We have trucks that continue to come in throughout the shift. They come in with metal cages called go-karts.”

McClellan said packages are placed on a moving belt system that routes them to a sea of sorting lanes called delivery clusters, where workers remove the packages by hand and place them into bags which are stacked in predetermined delivery order into carts. Those carts eventually make their way to a covered “launch pad” that resembles a boarding area at a municipal airport. Delivery vans are strategically positioned in tight groups for loading, but drivers cannot depart the launch pad on their own. They are released simultaneously in a carefully orchestrated effort.

“Everyone will be released at once, and none of the vans leave until everyone is back inside their vans ready to go and everyone's off the launch pad,” Childers said.

Childers said even the routes the drivers navigate throughout the workday are predetermined, taking into consideration such factors as an individual cargo van’s capacity, traffic on roadway conditions and travel times.

“A lot of it is based on historical data,” Childers said. “It’s very accurate.”

He said when online shoppers order a product from Amazon and receive a delivery date on their computer or phone, the e-commerce software responsible for facilitating the delivery has already calculated all factors with extreme accuracy.

McClellan said the Amazon system identifies the desired product, then calculates where that product will be sourced from, the boxing or packaging time and the stops the package has to make along the way before it arrives at the customer’s front door.

Assisting in the delivery effort at the Stafford distribution center are 10 delivery service partners—independent businesses that hold contracts with Amazon to deliver packages in the area. Although private contractors, their delivery vans are branded with the Amazon logo.

Bob Thomas, owner of Pendulum Delivery of Fredericksburg, is one of those delivery service partners, and said his fleet of 35 vans and more than 70 drivers primarily covers the Manassas and Woodbridge zone.

Thomas, who has been in the regional operations and logistics industry his entire career, said Amazon has given him “tremendous opportunities” to succeed.

"It's a very impressive facility and that's what brought me here," Thomas said. "Amazon is the best in the e-commerce industry, hands down.”

Thomas said he took his knowledge and experience from the operations and logistics industry and formed his own delivery service business to work out of the Stafford facility when it opened in October.

"With this [facility] being here and being able to leverage the Amazon logistics system, this was just too good of an opportunity, as it turned out,” Thomas said.

Childers said the delivery station is always hiring.

"If you have the drive, the work ethic, there's nowhere to go but up," Hawkins said.

Stephfan Gordon, a King George County resident, has worked nearly one year with the company, and said his wife works for Amazon in Manassas.

Three months ago, Gordon came to the Stafford facility and today he serves as an interim learning coordinator training, mentoring and coaching new associates.

“I’m the first person they see,” Gordon said. “I like it here and I’m not just saying that … I like this site, I like the managers here.”

Next year, Amazon plans to open a 630,000-square-foot cross-dock fulfillment center on Centreport Parkway in Stafford. Hawkins said the mammoth center will receive pallets of inventory which will be sorted and routed to Amazon fulfillment centers across the country, including those in Chester, Clear Brook, Petersburg, Sterling and Richmond.

