Stand with them: Brandy Station business backs state police emergency relief fund

Culpeper County community backs the blue in words and action.

Earlier this month, retired Virginia State Police trooper Dennis Dodson accepted a $250 check from a Brandy Station business owner in support of the VSP Association Emergency Relief Fund.

Dodson is a board member with the association that administers the relief fund to state police and other law enforcement members and their families experiencing a personal crisis and have nowhere else to turn.

“That fund is used for any type of catastrophic event in their lives that may result in financial hardship,” said Dodson, with the State Police for 31 years, in a recent phone call with the Star-Exponent.

The VSP Association board, for example, has awarded relief funds to build a wheelchair ramp for a retired trooper confined to his home, Dodson said. The money has also been used to pay for transportation and lodging for police families with a sick child in the hospital.

“I’ve been on the board for two years…we take everything into consideration and nothing has been turned down,” he said.