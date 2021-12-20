Stand with them: Brandy Station business backs state police emergency relief fund

Culpeper County community backs the blue in words and action.
Earlier this month, retired Virginia State Police trooper Dennis Dodson accepted a $250 check from a Brandy Station business owner in support of the VSP Association Emergency Relief Fund.
Dodson is a board member with the association that administers the relief fund to state police and other law enforcement members and their families experiencing a personal crisis and have nowhere else to turn.
“That fund is used for any type of catastrophic event in their lives that may result in financial hardship,” said Dodson, with the State Police for 31 years, in a recent phone call with the Star-Exponent.
The VSP Association board, for example, has awarded relief funds to build a wheelchair ramp for a retired trooper confined to his home, Dodson said. The money has also been used to pay for transportation and lodging for police families with a sick child in the hospital.
“I’ve been on the board for two years…we take everything into consideration and nothing has been turned down,” he said.
Dodson retired in 2012 as a senior special agent, finishing his career at division headquarters in Culpeper.
He now has plenty of time to advocate for his fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters with the VSP Association, something Dodson said he enjoys doing.
Part of that is soliciting donations for the Emergency Relief Fund, which he did on Dec. 8 up at Rosson & Troilo.
Business owners Tony Troilo, and son Peppe, longtime volunteers with Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept., supported the cause with a check. Dodson said the family has been very supportive of public safety and the state police for many years.
“It’s part of my duties this time of year,” he said of generating support for the Emergency Relief Fund. “Said this is what we do, are a nonprofit, all donations are tax-deductible. Tony jumped right on it.”
Troilo called the cause “tremendous,” saying, “We need to keep or police in front of everybody…don’t need to be defunding the police. We need to stand with them.”
